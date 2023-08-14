Lil Wayne has given an electrifying performance of one of his biggest guest verse appearances at Dwayne Wade’s NBA Hall of Fame after-party.

On Saturday (August 12), Weezy and the Miami Heat legend took the stage and performed Playaz Circle’s 2007 anthem, “Duffle Bag Boy.”

Wayne famously demolished the chorus on the classic record.

“If I don’t do nothin’, I’ma ball/I’m countin’ all day like the clock on the wall/Now go and get your money, little duffle bag boy

Said go and get your money, little duffle bag boy/Get money,” he sings on the track.

“I ain’t never ran from a n-gga/And I damn sure ain’t ’bout to pick today to start runnin’/Look, honey/I ain’t never ran from a n-gga/And I damn sure ain’t ’bout to pick today to start runnin’/Get money.”

Both men could be seen facing each other and rapping emphatically before showing love toward the end.

D. Wade posted the video of his and Lil Tunechi’s performance on Twitter and simply said, “A childhood dream fulfilled.”

Dwayne Wade was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts on Saturday (August 12). Over the course of his decorated 16-year career, he’s won three NBA championships, a Finals MVP during the 2005-2006 season, and he’s had his #3 jersey retired by the Miami Heat.

He’s widely recognized as the greatest Miami Heat player to ever play for the franchise.

Lil Wayne also received a career milestone award when he and Nas wereinducted into Billboard‘s newfound Hip Hop Hall of Fame on August 8.

The pair’s inductions went down during the publication’s 2023 R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event in Los Angeles, which doubled up as a celebration of Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary.

Following an introduction from Billboard‘s Executive Director of R&B/Hip Hop, Gail Mitchell, Lil Wayne took the stage to accept the award, during which he added a quick caveat about his current career.

“You already know I gotta give thanks to the man up above,” Weezy began. “Also those that we lost, those that we wish were here, we thank you as well… And to my fans, I think I worded it the best way when I said I ain’t shit without you.

“This is for y’all, y’all as in my fans, those in the crowd, my supporters, those that work for me, those that work with me, those that work around me, those that work like me. This is for us.”

He then added: “Just another footnote, I ain’t stopping. They told me what time to be here, I was in the studio. They told me when I can leave, I’ll be going back to the studio. Thank you, I love you all. Moolah!”

Nas and Lil Wayne serve as the first inductees into Billboard’s Hip Hop Hall of Fame, which comes after calls from multiple rappers for such an institution to be started.

“The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame didn’t come immediately [to Hip Hop],” RZA said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. “We’re happy that now they’re inducting some of us. Great. Let’s make the Hip Hop Hall of Fame.”

“The BET Hip Hop awards is cool. Love BET. But it’s not from us — it’s corporate. We need people of the culture to govern and guide the culture.”