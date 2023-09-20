Lil Wayne has a new project on the way that will serve as an appetizer for fans ahead of Tha Carter VI.

While he hasn’t made an official announcement, a pre-save link to Tha Fix Before Tha VI quietly popped up in both the Young Money CEO’s Twitter and Instagram bios on Wednesday (September 20).

The project’s red-hued cover art is reminiscent of 2011’s Sorry 4 The Wait mixtape, which itself served as a warm-up for the fourth installment in his flagship Tha Carter series.

It’s unclear when Tha Fix Before Tha VI will arrive, but it appears to be on the horizon with a pre-save link live on streaming services.

Find the cover art below.

A pre-save link for Lil Wayne is now up leading to “Tha Fix Before Tha VI” 👀🐐 Unclear what it is exactly but it looks like Wayne will give the fans something to tide them over before Tha Carter VI! 🔗: https://t.co/6aZapoSU9gpic.twitter.com/oI7vsNemKj — OnThinIce (@OnThinlce) September 20, 2023

Lil Wayne first teased Tha Carter VI during a Young Money reunion performance in August 2022 at Drake’s October World Weekend festival in Toronto.

Since then, he’s released a handful of potential singles including the DMX-sampling, Swizz Beatz-produced “Kant Nobody” and “Kat Food,” which also flips a classic record from Missy Elliott.

Weezy has also been spotted in the studio with the likes of Wyclef Jean and Juelz Santana while crafting the album.

The New Orleans native has been busy in recent weeks too. In addition to performing at the 2023 MTV Videos Music Awards alongside Nicki Minaj, LL COOL J, Run-DMC and other rap legends earlier in September, he reunited with Nas on the Magic 3 standout “Never Die.”

related news Lil Wayne Gets His Flowers From Nicki Minaj As He Wins BMI Icon Award September 9, 2023

The song marked Esco and Wayne’s fifth collaboration following Busta Rhymes’ “Don’t Touch Me (Remix),” Rich Boy’s “Ghetto Rich (Remix),” “My Generation” from Nas and Damian Marley’s Distant Relatives and Wayne’s Tha Carter IV outro.

Last weekend, Lil Wayne flew out to Boulder, Colorado to support coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes as he led the team out of the tunnel ahead of their matchup with in-state rival Colorado State.

Tunechi proved to be a good luck charm as Colorado ended up taking home the victory in thrilling overtime fashion by a score of 43-35.