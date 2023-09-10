Lil Wayne may be regarded by some as one of the G.O.A.T.s, but he wasn’t always so confident in his abilities.

The Young Money CEO sent some words of encouragement via video conference to a Colorado football team on Friday (September 8), where he recalled trying to impress his fellow Hot Boys back in the day.

“I remember when I was younger,” he began. “And I was a part of a group called the Hot Boys. That group consisted of Juvenile, B.G., Turk, and the likes of people like Birdman and Mannie Fresh. And I remember we were in the studio — every night. I would just be coming home from school, like 12 years old. So I would just get dropped off at the office and stuff.”

He continued: “Everybody was talking about what they wanted to do, what was going on with their days. I couldn’t talk about my 12-year-old stuff. So, what I had to do was impress them. They were my idols. They were everything I thought I should be. So I had to impress them in the booth. It wasn’t about the conversations we were having. It was about the booth.”

Check out the video below:

In other Hot Boys news, B.G. was released from prison on Tuesday (September 5) after serving the majority of his sentence for possession of weapons and witness tampering.

Video footage of the Hot Boys rapper leaving a correctional facility made its way online, which comes 11 years after he was sentenced for his crimes.

Among those present to welcome him back was Cash Money head honcho Birdman, who had been visiting the artist regularly during his decade-plus incarceration. The mogul even live-streamed the reunion that saw him embracing the rapper and taking selfies with him.

“Real n-gga out, bitch, let’s get with it,” Baby could be heard saying at one point during the stream while posing next to the 43-year-old for a photo.

In 2012, B.G. was sentenced to 14 years behind bars after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice stemming from a 2009 traffic stop arrest.