Lil Wayne was reportedly due to appear as a special guest at one of 50 Cent‘s Los Angeles shows this week, but he ended up leaving the venue before even getting on stage.

According to Page Six, Weezy was supposed to come out during Fif’s performance at the Crypto.com on Wednesday (August 30) — incidentally the same show where 50 Cent hit a Power 106 personality with a microphone, for which he’s now potentially facing felony charges.

Unfortunately, one of Fif’s backstage crew reportedly pushed Lil Wayne just as he was ready to go on, which bothered him. It’s not clear whether the push was accidental or not, but what’s clear is that Lil Wayne stormed out of the backstage area and away from the concert.

“He just stormed out,” said the backstage source to the outlet. “He was in the building for about 20 minutes total.”

This isn’t the first time that Lil Wayne has canceled a live appearance last minute. Back in May, on the final date of his Welcome To Tha Carter Tour, he canceled his concert mid-performance.

Weezy rolled into Los Angeles, California for a show at The Wiltern Theatre in Koreatown — and for anyone who couldn’t make the show in person, it was being live-streamed for a $15 fee.

Due to kick off at 9 p.m. PDT, Lil Wayne didn’t hit the stage until past 10 p.m — much to the disappointment of fans. “At the wiltern Los Angeles lil wayne concert. Supposed to go on at 9pm its 10:10 now and no lil wayne. Where he at??!” one person tweeted at the time.

When he finally made it out, Wayne — who donned a Kobe Bryant L.A. Lakers jersey, complete with purple and gold baseball cap and icy sunglasses — kicked off his set with “Mr. Carter,” taken from his 2008 Grammy Award-winning album, Tha Carter III.

From there, the show seemed to go well for the New Orleans Hot Boy as he ran through his extensive catalogue, performing tracks like “Fireman,” “Hustler Musik,” “Drop the World,” “BM J.R.,” “Let the Built Build,” “I’m Single,” “Love Me,” “Lollipop” and more. He even brought out 2 Chainz for a performance of “Duffle Bag Boy.”

In the middle of his set, Wayne left the stage for a brief intermission and left it up to his Young Money artists Lil Twist, Yaj Kader, and Allan Cubas to entertain the crowd. However, just as Cubas was about to perform his second track, Wayne walked back on stage, grabbed the microphone and told his artist it was time they wrapped up the show as he didn’t think they were getting enough love from the crowd.

Interestingly, though, Lil Wayne was also a special guest during Beyonce’s Friday night (September 1) stop on the Renaissance tour, and he didn’t walk off the stage even though there were sound problems, according to Revolt TV.