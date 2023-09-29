Green Bay, WI –

Lil Wayne lived every fan’s dream when he led his beloved Green Bay Packers out of the tunnel at Lambeau Field.

Weezy hyped up the Packers and their loyal Lambeau crowd when running alongside the players that made him look like a skinny teenager among giants on Thursday night (September 28).

Rocking a red polka-dot sweater, black trousers and sunglasses, a smiling Wayne emerged from the Lambeau smoke much to the surprise of fans in the stadium.

Fans’ minds were spun into a mental pretzel seeing the jarring size difference between Wayne and the NFL players flanked to his sides.

“Is this an optical illusion,” NFL legend J.J. Watt wrote on Instagram.

Another fan said, “I dont think ppl realize how truly massive nfl players are.”

One more joked: “He looks like the son from the Blind Side when he got to run out w the team at the end of the movie.”

Unfortunately, Wayne didn’t prove to be a good luck charm as the Detroit Lions boat-raced the Packers 34-20 after getting out to a 27-3 halftime lead to dismantle their NFC North division rival.

The 2-2 Packers will look to bounce back next Monday night (October 9) in Las Vegas against the Raiders with Wayne possibly in attendance.

The Young Money CEO made his return on the music side on Friday (September 29) serving up his Tha Fix Before Tha VI project. The 10-track mixtape features Jon Batiste, Euro, Cool & Dre, and Foushee and serves as an appetizer to hold fans over until Tha Carter VI arrives.

It’s been a busy week for Wayne who also appeared on YG and Tyga‘s “Brand New” and one specific bar he had left Eminem kicking himself for not thinking of it.

“Bro Wayne just said ‘got a bunch of zeros like a bag of new funyuns!!’ FUCK why didn’t I think of that????” he wrote in his post.

Produced by Swish and Mike Crook, “Brand New” dropped on Wednesday (September 27) and was accompanied by a music video.