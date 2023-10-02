Las Vegas, NV –

Lil Wayne was nearly bum-rushed by a fan during his performance at Drai’s in Las Vegas over the weekend.

An overzealous female fan decided to rush the stage in hopes of meeting Weezy at the Sin City nightclub, but she was scooped up by the fast-acting venue security before reaching the rap deity.

Being the professional he is in the midst of chaos, Wayne looks unbothered as he turns around toward the DJ booth and sparks up another blunt.

Draped in a beige Gucci sweatsuit, Weezy didn’t even have a chance to get a look at the fan rushing the stage before she got stopped and he went back to performing without missing a beat.

Watch the clip below.

Lil Wayne saved from stage rusher during Las Vegas performance https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/DxXcRvJEVx — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 2, 2023

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for the Young Money CEO as he made his return on the music side last Friday (September 29) serving up his Tha Fix Before Tha VI project.

The 10-track mixtape features Jon Batiste, Euro, Cool & Dre, and Foushee and serves as an appetizer to hold fans over until Tha Carter VI arrives.

related news Lil Wayne Recalls Trying To ‘Impress’ Hot Boys In Colorado Football Team Speech September 10, 2023

Last week, Lil Wayne lived every football fan’s dream when he led his beloved Green Bay Packers out of the tunnel at Lambeau Field.

Weezy hyped up the Packers and their loyal Lambeau crowd when running alongside the players that made him look like a skinny teenager among giants.

Unfortunately, Wayne didn’t prove to be a good luck charm as the Detroit Lions boat-raced the Packers 34-20 after getting out to a 27-3 halftime lead to dismantle their NFC North division rival.

The 2-2 Packers will look to bounce back next Monday night (October 9) in Las Vegas against the Raiders with Wayne possibly in attendance.

Wayne who also appeared on YG and Tyga‘s “Brand New” and one specific bar he had left Eminem kicking himself for not thinking of it.

“Bro Wayne just said ‘got a bunch of zeros like a bag of new funyuns!!’ FUCK why didn’t I think of that????” he wrote in his post.