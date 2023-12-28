Lil Wayne has revealed the moment he realized that substance is more important than delivery when making rap music.

In a conversation with Joel Madden on the Good Charlotte singer’s podcast Artist Friendly, Weezy spoke about his creative process early on in his career when he was a member of the Hot Boys.

“Slim [Williams, co-founder of Cash Money Records] was always like, ‘Let me hear yours.’ And then you see the reaction off it,” he said. “They hear one person’s verse, they start talking about it in their regular day.

“That’s how I always used to look at things. You know, later on in the day they might [be like], ‘Hey, what he had said earlier?’ And then it had revealed itself in real life, whatever he said or she said earlier done come out in life.

“And so that’s when I noticed. I would tell myself, ‘Okay, I don’t think my rhymes, they’re not coming. My lyrics aren’t coming.’ That was the first time that I noticed it ain’t how I say something, it’s actually what I say.”

Lil Wayne recently compared himself to both LeBron James and Tom Brady for how long he has been rapping at the top of his game.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, the 41-year-old said: “I would say that I’m like a LeBron. I dropped my first solo album when I was 14, and that’s the same album I’m talking about that went platinum. And I’ve been doing this at this pace of higher ever since, just like him.”

He continued: “You remember Tom Brady, it was every year, even though he was winning the Super Bowl and all that, it still was, ‘Is this the year he’s gonna retire?’ We don’t even say that about LeBron, we don’t want you to retire.

“That’s how I feel when people ask when Tha Carter VI coming out. Like, ‘God damn it, that’s six of ’em. And they still want it?’”

Weezy, who has been rapping for almost thirty years, is coming off the release of Welcome 2 Collegrove, his second collaborative album with 2 Chainz.

The project was narrated by 50 Cent and featured guest appearances from Usher, 21 Savage, Fabolous, Rick Ross and more.