Lil Wayne has agreed to join Skip Bayless as a weekly co-host of his revamped show Undisputed on FS1.

The sports personality revealed that Wayne will be joining him once a week during an episode of The Skip Bayless Show on Thursday (August 3).

“[Wayne] is heart and soul into the relaunch as I am. And by the way, bigger picture, Wayne has agreed to every Friday going forward to do a segment with me live,” he said.

“He might not always be in studio depending on his schedule but he’s going to join me every Friday for a segment every Friday for a segment I don’t know — 12 to 15 minutes. If he’s hot if he’s rolling, maybe we’ll keep him a couple segments if he has the time.”

Bayless also revealed that the New Orleans rap legend has even recorded a new theme song for Undisputed, claiming “it’s even better than the original.”

Watch below:

Fans can expect Lil Wayne to make his co-hosting debut on August 28 as Undisputed returns in time for the new football season. Bayless even referred to he and Wayne as “kindred spirits.”

“That you can look forward to. He is so deep when it comes to sports. He doesn’t yell or scream, but he does get emotional and you hang on his every word because trust me, he has thought through every word,” the 71-year-old continued.

related news Lil Wayne Welcomes Skip Bayless & Wife Into His Home Despite More LeBron James Hate February 28, 2022

“I like to say I see things and say things others don’t. Wayne is my match. That’s why I love him so much. That’s why we text so much about sports. We’re kindred spirits, but we do see things differently, but very deeply.”

Skip Bayless’ former Undisputed partner, Shannon Sharpe, left the show earlier this year, which left Bayless scrambling to find a new partner. While he hasn’t revealed who that will be on a full-time basis, Lil Wayne will at least partly fill the void.

The Young Money hitmaker has filled in periodically for guest spots on the show in the past to put his sports knowledge to the test against Bayless.

Skip and Wayne might be unlikely friends given their vast age difference, but their bond is very strong as Bayless and his wife will often pay Weezy a visit at his California mansion when he’s at home.