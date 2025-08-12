Lil Wayne’s show at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on Monday was a no-go.

The waterfront venue posted on social media about an hour before the rap icon’s concert was supposed to start that the event was being postponed due to “unforeseen illness.”

Many fans had already arrived when the announcement was made.

The venue says all previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the new date once it is announced.

The post says that as Lil Wayne’s fans know, “he loves putting on nothing short of the best performances for those who come out, and he was so excited for this one.”

It’s not the first time Lil Wayne fans in Toronto have been disappointed — in June 2024 the Hot in Toronto hip-hop festival was postponed after ticket holders were informed that the Louisiana-born rapper would no longer be performing.