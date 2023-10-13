Lil Wayne’s 13-year-old son has mostly been raised away from the spotlight, but a new social media video of him has now gone viral.

On Tuesday (October 10), a TikTok user who goes by Emrae shared a clip in which four boys can be seen showing off their outfits as Tyler, The Creator’s “EARFQUAKE” plays over the visual. Among them is Neal Carter, who fans immediately noticed is beginning to look exactly like his father.

Under a Daily Loud reshare of the post, one fan commented: “Lil Wayne’s son Neal looks more like Lil Wayne than Lil Wayne looks like Lil Wayne [mind-blown emoji].”

Another Twitter user shared lyrics from Weezy’s 2011 song with Bruno Mars, “Mirror,” posting an image that read: “Looking at me now I can see my past/ Damn I look just like my fucking dad.”

Neal was born in November 2009 from Lil Wayne’s on-again-off-again relationship with singer Nivea.

The pair were engaged in the early 2000s, following which they broke up. They had their only child together after getting back together years later, but finally called it quits in 2010.

The Young Money boss has four children, all of whom he very selectively exposes to the attention that comes with his celebrity status. Last year, he took his 12-year-old son, Kameron Carter, to the ESPY Awards, where he had the honor of handing out the award for Best Team to the Golden State Warriors.

Weezy was seen twinning with Kam at the late-July event — the father-son duo both wore an all-black attire and were dripped out in jewelry, with the young one noticeably decked out in a sleek Fendi t-shirt.

Later in the evening, Wayne joined Star Wars actor John Boyega and gymnast Sunisa Lee as they awarded Golden State Warriors players Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Juan Toscano-Anderson their well-deserved ESPY.