Lil Wayne and Skip Bayless are ready to inaugurate their sports talk show, having finished recording a video for its new theme song.

On Monday (August 7), Bayless revealed that the pair is one step closer to their TV debut scheduled for later this month. Weezy’s “No Mercy” has been the official theme song for Undisputed thus far, but he has now recorded a fresh new track that his co-host claims is “better than the original.”

“Shot a video for the new theme song Lil Wayne wrote and recorded for the new Undisputed, launching August 28,” he wrote on social media. “The song is called ‘Good Morning.’ Instant classic. Can’t wait for you to hear it.”

Though the 71-year-old has referred to “No Mercy” as “the greatest sports show theme song ever,” the new recording clearly made him walk back on his previous claim.

Shot a video for the new theme song Lil Wayne wrote and recorded for the new Undisputed, launching August 28. The song is called “Good Morning.” Instant classic. Can’t wait for you to hear it. pic.twitter.com/rPpl41ESVP — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 7, 2023

On Thursday (August 3), the sports personality revealed that Wayne will also be joining him once a week during an episode of The Skip Bayless Show on Thursdays.

“[Wayne] is heart and soul into the relaunch as I am. And by the way, bigger picture, Wayne has agreed every Friday going forward to doing a segment with me live,” he said. “He might not always be in studio depending on his schedule but he’s going to join me every Friday for a segment, I don’t know, 12 to 15 minutes. If he’s hot if he’s rolling, maybe we’ll keep him a couple segments if he has the time.”

Skip further praised the New Orleans rap legend, saying: “He is so deep when it comes to sports. He doesn’t yell or scream, but he does get emotional and you hang on his every word because trust me, he has thought through every word.”

He added: “I like to say I see things and say things others don’t. Wayne is my match. That’s why I love him so much. That’s why we text so much about sports. We’re kindred spirits, but we do see things differently, but very deeply.”

Skip Bayless’ former Undisputed partner, Shannon Sharpe, left the show earlier this year, leaving him scrambling to find a new partner. While he hasn’t revealed who that will be on a full-time basis, Lil Wayne will at least partly fill the void.