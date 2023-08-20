Lil Wop has announced that he’s changed his mind about getting gender transition surgery.

The ex-Gucci Mane affiliate took to his Twitter account on Friday (August 18) to announce this change of plans, but also insisted that he would still be dressing up in women’s clothing and that he was still a gay man.

“I ain’t transition no more the bad bitches & the trans bitches need a real n-gga like me,” he wrote. “And just to clarify I’m not saying I’m not gay or I’m not gone be dressing up I’m just not fully transition.”

Check out the tweets below.

I ain’t transition no more the bad bitches & the trans bitches need a real nigga like me 😎😤 — Wopsters PlayHouse 🏚️😈🤘🏽 (@LilWop17) August 18, 2023

And just to clarify I’m not saying I’m not gay or I’m not gone be dressing up I’m just not fully transition 💕 — Wopsters PlayHouse 🏚️😈🤘🏽 (@LilWop17) August 18, 2023

Lil Wop (real name Louis McPherson) first made the brave decision to transition to a woman back in May, when he took to his Instagram to announce his plans.

“In The Transition Into Becoming A Full Transgender,” he wrote in his caption while revealing a newer look than the one his fans had been used to prior to this post.

The post, however, has since been deleted, and Lil Wop — who was using they/them pronouns at the time and then shifted to she/her/hers pronouns — now uses he/him/his pronouns.

While Lil Wop is not the first rapper to come out as trans, he’s been dropping hints that he’s not a cis-hetero male for quite some time now.

Back in February 2022, the Chicago-via-Atlanta rapper — who was previously signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Eskimos imprint — revealed he is bisexual. The “Like a Savage” lyricist made the announcement on his Instagram on February 13.

“I’m Bisexual I Like Guys & Girls It’s W.E.,” Wop wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him in pigtails with his midriff showing.

related news Lil Wop Responds To Ralo’s Comments About Her Gender Transition July 17, 2023

The rapper’s most recent release was 2021’s featureless mixtape Say Cheese, which was gothic and rock-influenced. In a 2017 interview with The FADER, Wop said he considers himself a rockstar more than a rapper.

“I mean, my music is rock,” he said. “You can lose your mind, you gon’ go crazy to it. It’s rock-hard banging, not soft rock & roll but hard rock. I made my own shit, my own style. So what you see going on: it’s Lil Wop.”

While Wop hasn’t done many interviews recently, he has been working on new music. He recently dropped off his latest singles “Glo” and “Woke Up,” both of which he revealed were self-produced. The rapper also revealed the title of his next project Till Your Blocked, and asked his fans on Instagram if they were ready for new music, implying that more was coming.

“Mortal Combat Finish Em. Comment [bat emoji] If Your Ready For New Music,” he wrote alongside a masked Instagram selfie, to which fans eagerly flooded the comments with bat emojis.