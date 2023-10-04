Lil Yachty knows when to defend himself and pick his battles — his body tattoos, it turns out, aren’t something he protects from slander.

On Monday (October 2), a Twitter account shared a topless photograph of the 26-year-old’s torso that showed all his ink, captioning it: “rappers spend so much money on jewelry but never on a good tattoo artist.”

In a since-deleted quote tweet of the post, the Atlanta rapper wrote: “Yea my tats suck hahahaha.”

Soon after, he once again quoted the post with the popular meme video that shows professional boxer Adrien Broner saying: “I ain’t gonna lie, I’m getting cooked.”

This wasn’t just a reaction to the post he rebounded off, but to the countless other people trolling him online.

On a more positive note, Yachty recently surprised his fans with a cameo from Drake at his show in Toronto earlier this week.

Lil Boat brought his Field Trip Tour to the HISTORY music venue on Tuesday (October 3), where Drizzy was lurking in the crowd up in the balcony section. Needless to say, the 6 God’s presence didn’t go unnoticed and at some point during the show, he hopped on the mic himself.

related news Lil Yachty Explains Why He Has An All-Female Band: ‘I Feel Like [Women] Rule The World’ September 27, 2023

“Aye Boat,” Drake said while rocking colorful hair accessories. “I know you been going crazy tonight. First of all, I just wanna say, y’all make some noise for one of my best friends in the muthafuckin’ world.

“You been going crazy tonight. I haven’t been home in four months, so you take yourself a little break. I’ma try some shit out.”

From the comfort of the VIP section, Drake proceeded to perform “Meltdown,” his collaboration with Travis Scott from UTOPIA, which sent the hometown crowd into a frenzy.

Drake’s appearance at Lil Yachty’s show came on the heels of the “Poland” rapper explaining how they differ in terms of how they approach life and music.

“Me and him are kind of different when it comes to lifestyle,” Yachty told Complex. “We’re really similar as people, but as far as life, we’re very different. I don’t go out, he loves to go out, he loves to host people, he loves to party and I don’t like people that much.”

He continued: “And I record every day all day, where he kind of is very selective on his recording days as he has more of a life than I do. And, he is much more into actually living life as to where I am literally trying to record music every day.”