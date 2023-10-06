Lil Yachty has pushed back against claims he dissed Lil Uzi Vert on a new song he premiered on Drake’s SiriusXM radio show Table For One.

The unreleased song was premiered by Drake early Friday (October 6) and it found Boat rapping, “No matter how bad they want the collab I ain’t friends with U–.”

The last part is cut off and left up for interpretation and many fans thought Uzi’s name fit the description, as fans have long been clamoring for the pair to link up since they came into the rap game around the same time looking to shift the tide.

“U guys are delusional,” Yachty wrote to Twitter. “u n-ggas go around living your life acting like u know us… shit is od weird y’all be grown men too.. on here tryna piece shit together. don’t be knowin nothing, get a job.”

However, in a since-deleted tweet, Lil Yachty confirmed they wouldn’t collab since they’re not friends, but it wasn’t a diss since he and Uzi are “cordial.”

“I didn’t diss him, i said we won’t collab because we’re not friends. we aren’t.. we are cordial. y’all r gay,” Yachty continued.

u guys r so delusional — CONCRETE BOY BOAT^ (@lilyachty) October 6, 2023

u niggas go around living your life acting like u know us… shit is od weird y’all be grown men too.. on here tryna piece shit together. don’t be knowin nothing, get a job — CONCRETE BOY BOAT^ (@lilyachty) October 6, 2023

LIL YACHTY JUST DISSED UZI ON A NEW SONG PREMIERED ON OVO SOUND👀 pic.twitter.com/Eo3x6B3Jz7 — pink (@uziupdatess) October 6, 2023

While Lil Uzi Vert fans were disappointed to hear Boat and the Philly native won’t be locking in, Uzi and Drake’s leaked “At The Gates” collab didn’t make the cut on For All The Dogs either.

As for Yachty, he made an official guest appearance on Drizzy’s new album as they connected for “Another Late Night.” Boat also provided ad-libs on “What Would Pluto Do.”

Even though Yachty has no plans of teaming up with Lil Uzi Vert, he’s still calling for Nicki Minaj to unblock him on social media.

“You know Nicki got me blocked?” Yachty said on an episode of A Safe Place. “You know what’s crazy? I’m actually a huge Nicki Minaj fan. I think she’s great.”

He continued: “And I’ma take a second in time, to — again, for maybe the third time — address Nicki. I would love for you to unblock me because I am a genuine fan.”