Lil Yachty isn’t happy about the fans who recorded his video shoot with Drake and posted it online, pointing out how much trouble they must have gone through to not get caught.

During the latest episode of A Safe Place Podcast posted on Wednesday (September 6), the 26-year-old discussed the leak and pointed out how odd it is that people don’t want to wait for the finished product.

“We were in the middle of batshit nowhere, and it was like 3 o’clock in the morning, so I mean in retrospect, you would assume how was anyone even around in the woods by a lake?” he began. “Drake has just like these insane fans who follow him everywhere he goes.”

After talking his co-host through all the work the leakers would have had to put into not get caught, including dodging Drizzy’s notoriously tight security, he even expressed how such people can be a safety threat.

“They were in sniper position,” he said. “If somebody really wanted to do something, easily they could’ve took a headshot.”

Check out the conversation at the 4:28 mark below:

Drake and Lil Yachty were recently spotted recording what appeared to be a music video for an unreleased song they made together on which they mention A$AP Rocky.

On Saturday (September 2), a Snapchat user posted clips of the 6 God and Lil Boat working on a visual supplement for a track. The footage, which was recorded from behind trees and bushes at night, caught the lyrics: “I ain’t pretty Flacko, bitch, this shit get really Rocky.”

The fan seemed to have chanced upon the shoot as he captioned the clips: “Ever seen drake filming music video unreleased music in ridge with yachty?”

Drake also recently hinted on his Instagram Story that he’s working with Cole Bennett, though it is unclear if it is for his upcoming album, For All the Dogs. In comparing the fan footage with the Toronto native’s post, it seems like Drizzy’s photo was from the same night.

Furthermore, the director himself tweeted on Sunday (September 3): “[owl emoji, lime emoji] . . coming sooooon.”