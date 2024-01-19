Lil Yachty has taken on a Beanie Sigel classic in his new collab with DontKallMeLuxxy, sampling “Feel It In The Air” for his latest track, “Sydney.”

Produced by Mitchgonemad and Wessgonemad, “Sydney” features elements of the 2005 song originally produced by the late Heavy D.

The track finds Yachty and DontKallMeLuxxy taking turns with two verses each, with Lil Boat paying homage to a pair of fellow ATLiens.

“Bitch, it’s jumbo, FN ten like Huncho/You fucked up yo’ face, now you the breakout star like Hunxho/Bitch want judge, you know I get right with you like Quavo Huncho,” he raps on the track.

Lil Yachty’s mentions of Quavo come just after he revealed the former Migos rapper used to be “mean” to him when they first became labelmates on Quality Control Music.

During a December episode of his A Safe Space podcast featuring the label’s co-founders Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas, the Atlanta rapper said he was not entirely embraced by the QC roster when he initially signed to the label.

“Quavo used to be so mean to me!” Yachty admitted. “It became like a friendly beef. It was like this thing of battling with me against all three Migos when it came to cars, when it came to jewelry, when it came to women, when it came to clothes, everything.

“Quavo got a new chain, I had to get a new chain. Offset got a new chain, I get a new chain. TakeOff get a new watch, I would go and get a new watch.”

related news Lil Yachty Proves His Music Taste Isn’t ‘Basic’ After Getting Roasted Over Fake Playlist January 10, 2024

He added: “I used to always feel like everyone was trying to little bro me. At first, they thought I was weird as shit. They was like, ‘This n-gga is weird as fuck.’”

Yachty revealed that he was such an outcast that few artists on the label wanted to collaborate with him, with the exception of two people.

“Skippa Da Flippa was the first person [to do a record with me] and he was the nicest person,” he continued. “Rich The Kid was cool, he showed love to me eventually. The most thing I remember was Quavo was mean as shit. Quavo was mean as hell, [but he] came around.

“I’ll never discredit Skippa Da Flippa and TakeOff. TakeOff, from the second he met me, was extremely nice and just welcoming with open arms. OG Maco, he didn’t really show much love either.”