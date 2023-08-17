Lil Yachty has come under fire for the way he reacted to Sexyy Red revealing to him that she was a victim of sexual assault, which caused Yachty to laugh.

The conversation unfolded on Yachty’s A Safe Place podcast, in which Lil Boat asked the “Pound Town” hitmaker to talk about the “craziest” thing that’s ever happened to her.

“I got raped before, that’s the craziest thing that’s ever happened to me,” she replied.

After a brief pause, Lil Yachty and his cohost MitchGoneMad broke out into awkward laughter, before telling Sexyy they weren’t expecting such a heavy answer.

“I don’t know, shootout?” she replied, which satisfied the hosts.

After processing her initial answer, the duo did, however, offer their sympathies to the St. Louis native. “We just wanted to say we are sorry that happened to you,” Mitch said apologetically, while Yachty added: “That is unfortunate.”

Twitter was in an uproar at Lil Yachty’s reaction after the moment went viral, with many fans arguing this is a perfect example of why not everyone needs a podcast.

“The way lil yatchy dismisses sexyy red when he asked her what was the most traumatic thing that ever happened to her & she said ‘getting raped,’” one critic wrote. “He was like ‘ooooh yeah let’s talk about something else’ then asked her about being a hood bitch that shoots guns is DISGUSTING.”

“This was hard to watch … very insensitive and disgusting!” another person wrote. “Dismissing her story like that was CRAZY Lil Yachty you should be ashamed! Then the podcast is called ‘The Safe Place Pod’ CAP!”

Watch the clip below.

This was hard to watch … very insensitive and disgusting ! Dismissing her story like that was CRAZY Lil Yachty you should be ashamed ! Then the podcast is called “The Safe Place Pod” 🥱 CAP ! I want Straight Men to be banned from starting podcasts & speaking into microphones . pic.twitter.com/IkSFqDZVVP — NAS 🌐 (@nasisnastee) August 16, 2023

Elsewhere in the interview, the self-proclaimed “Raw Dog Queen” detailed an array of crazy stories, including how a car accident led to a leaked video of her receiving oral sex going viral.

“Let me tell you how my baby daddy found out about my new n-gga,” she said. “N-gga I was fucking with in a bitch car, it was his girlfriend or whatever she was. He had a girlfriend but he didn’t want her. He wanted me.

“So they got in a car accident and he left his phone at the car accident and left her at the scene. She went through his phone and saw a video of him eating my coochie in the phone and she posted it on the internet. And it went viral.”

Lil Yachty launched his A Safe Place podcast in June, and while only a few episodes in, previously said his sole motivation for to pod was to help make his co-host Mitch a rich man.

related news Sexyy Red Teases Drake Collaboration After Concert Kiss July 25, 2023

Lil Boat was a guest on comedian Bobbi Althoff’s The Really Good Podcast in July, and said he wanted to help his best friend win.

“I did [start a podcast],” he said during an appearance on comedian Bobbi Althoff’s The Really Good Podcast in July. “I did it for my best friend. I did it because I wanted to make him rich.”

When Bobbi asked if his plan is working, Yachty replied: “Not yet. But I mean, shit. I don’t know. We got our first sponsor, we got a pretty good signing deal. So he’s not rich but he has more money than he started with.”

On the music side, Lil Boat recently returned with his three-song Slide EP earlier this month, which included the aforementioned track as well as “SOLO STEPPING CRETE BOY” and “Strike (Holster).”