Lil Yachty has put his money where his mouth is — literally — purchasing a set of diamond veneers to casually stunt with.

On Thursday (October 12), Lil Boat took to his Instagram Stories to show off the shiny hardware, which he said cost him a total of $1,050,000.

He also made sure to mention the other pieces of jewelry he had on, along with the amount of carats in each. “Seventeen carats in left ear, 16 carats in the teeth, and the ring 22 carats,” he said. “Don’t pop it to me kiddo.”

Lil Yachty also made sure to shoutout his jeweler, writing: “@connellydds my brother for life.”

Thomas Connelly — who has done dental work for both Cardi B and Post Malone — also posted the image of Lil Yachty, writing: “Boat Boy freezing [freezing emoji] @lilyachty [ice cube] 16 [carrot emoji] $1,050,000.”

See both posts below:

This isn’t the first time the southern rapper has changed his look. Last month, he issued a direct message to those who were judging his new appearance after kicking his lean habit.

Lil Yachty previously took to Instagram to show off his new look, flaunting his newfound buzz cut (which was hidden under a cap) and slimmed-down physique in a series of photos.

“I chopped da top , fukk it,” he wrote in the caption, referencing him chopping his signature braids off.

While many of his followers applauded his “glowing” complexion and “good genes” in the comments section, it appeared Yachty also encountered his fair share of trolls — and took to Twitter hours later to fire back.

“I did not stop drinkin lean for n-ggas to bully me and tell me i look like i have leukemia,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Yachty recently appeared in Drake’s new visual for his single, “Another Late Night” off his For All the Dogs album.

The Cole Bennett-directed video shows Drizzy and Lil Boat having a trippy time while surrounded by wolves and colorful lights. The video was shot in just two hours, according to Bennett’s Lyrical Lemonade YouTube page.

In addition, Drake also surprised Lil Yachty fans when he joined Boat in Toronto earlier this month for his Field Trip Tour.

The 6 God could be seen lurking in the crowd up in the balcony section. Needless to say, Drake’s presence didn’t go unnoticed and at some point during the show he jumped on the mic himself.

“Aye Boat,” Drake said while rocking colorful hair accessories. “I know you been going crazy tonight. First of all, I just wanna say, y’all make some noise for one of my best friends in the muthafuckin’ world.

“You been going crazy tonight. I haven’t been home in four months, so you take yourself a little break. I’ma try some shit out.”

From the comfort of the VIP section, Drake then proceeded to perform his “Meltdown” collaboration from Travis Scott‘s UTOPIA, which sent the hometown crowd into a frenzy.