Lil Yachty has gone after Drake‘s head top once again after the 6 God posted a photo of himself taking out his son’s braids at his home.

On Friday (August 11), Drizzy posted a carousel of images and a video on Instagram which showed him unbraiding Adonis’s sandy blonde hair. For comparisons sake, in the next slide, Allen Iverson was famously getting his braids fixed by his aunt during an NBA game.

The two additional slides show Drake rocking LeBron James’ St. Vincent–St. Mary Irish High School jersey and him showing off a diamond watch with a light green band that he got for his mom.

In the comments section of the post, Lil’ Boat jokingly attacked Drake and said that the rapper was simply capping for the internet. “It’s no way your sitting here acting like your braiding his hair for the internet,” he said.

Drake fired back with his own funny — but spicy — response, saying: “I was unbraiding it bitch your son said you ain’t hit him in 6 months on his finsta he said he need some Jordans and a backpack for school.”

Check out the post below:

Both rappers have gone back-and-forth trolling each other throughout the last few months. Just this month, Yachty jabbed Drizzy over recent Instagram caption that appeared as lyrics.

“Least you can do is introduce me to the new you or the old clone or whatever she’s called, But you expected me to know who she was all along They used to banish ppl from towns for things smaller then what you’re on,” Drake subliminally penned.

The Atlanta native didn’t understand what Drake was talking about and therefore let him have it in a playful way. “Y’all what do dis n-gga be talkin bout load of blabber am I right,” he wrote.

Plenty of fans agreed with Yachty as they spoke up in the comment section of OurGenerationMusic‘s repost of the exchange. “I need a friendship like drake’s and yachty’s,” one fan tried to manifest, while another chimed in: “Drake has to stop with the lightskin literature!”

While Yachty has shown love to Drizzy by blessing him with an icy Concrete Boys chain and Drake has returned the favor by having Boat open up on certain dates of his current tour, the trolling still goes on as Yachty dissed Drake’s earrings last month on social media.

“Boy got them heavy hangers in his ear,” Boat wrote.

The OVO boss responded immediately, saying: GET OUT MY COMMENTS YOU TOLD ME TO PAINT MY NAILS SO I STOP BITING THEM AND NOW THE WORLD IS BEING HOMOPHOBIC FOR THE 1st TIME SINCE RICH FLEX…which wasn’t that long ago now that I think about it…wait is the world homophobic? Smh.”

Lil Boat then hit back with: “woo-sah brother, your not supposed to have these episodes in public, it’s fine. They just don’t get u bro #UDIFFERENTAF.”