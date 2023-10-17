Lil Yachty recognizes the power of popular Twitch streamers and says that some of them make more money than most rappers do.

Lil Boat made the claim amid a conversation about Twitch in a vlog with Cool Kicks posted on Saturday (October 14). After laying claim to being one of the first rappers on the streaming platform alongside Post Malone (which Soulja Boy later contested), Yachty saluted personalities like Kai Cenat and Adin Ross for bringing in huge bags.

“Kai is my brother, shouts out to Kai. Shouts out Fanum, shouts out the whole AMP, shouts out fuckin’ Adin Ross,” he said. “Yeah, for real. The young guys, the young bros, they goin’ crazy. Kai for sure got more money than, I think, 90 percent of rappers. 90 percent of rappers, I think Kai got more money than them. Adin too, sure!”

You can view the conversation below.

In February, Cenat broke the record for most Twitch subscriptions within a month at 300,000 subs. As of this writing, he has 7.3million subs.

The 21 year old’s meteoric rise to fame grew after live streaming himself playing video games online like Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto V.

Drake has been known to show love to popular online personalities like Druski and Shiggy, so it came as little surprise when he got behind Cenat amid news of his record-breaking subs.

“@twitch motivate the kids send him 50M,” he commented on Instagram.

As for Soulja Boy and Lil Yachty, the “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” rapper had a mouthful to say toward the latter following his “first rapper on Twitch” claim.

“I ain’t gon’ even cap,” Soulja began in his tirade. “Lil Yachty, sit yo bitch-ass down, n-gga. Drake, you and Lil Yachty getting on my muthafucking nerves. Fuck wrong with y’all pussy-ass n-ggas?

“Lil Yachty, you is a bitch n-gga. Fruity-ass n-gga. Painting yo muthafucking toe nails and shit. Bitch, you wasn’t the first n-gga to do shit. Lil bitch-ass, pussy-ass, punk-ass, Oreo-looking ass, fuck-ass n-gga.”

Soulja continued to attack Boat by saying: “I’m getting tired of y’all fuck n-ggas. Lil bitch-ass n-gga. Lil Black-ass n-gga … Lil Yachty, sit your lil’ pussy-ass ass down. Bitch-ass n-gga. You wasn’t the first n-gga to do shit. I’m getting tired of y’all pussy ass n-ggas, man.”

According to SocialBlade, Soulja launched his own Twitch account in December 2016 – so he might have a point here and be able to add another Infinity Stone to his list of “firsts.”