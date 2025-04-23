(Reuters) -Eli Lilly said on Wednesday it had sued four compounders for selling unapproved products containing tirzepatide, after a U.S. judge last month blocked pharmacies from making copies of its weight-loss and diabetes medicines.

Compounders were, until recently, allowed to produce copies of obesity drugs while the FDA classified them as being in shortage, under U.S. rules that permit such manufacturing only during supply gaps.

Tirzepatide is the main ingredient in Lilly’s weight-loss and diabetes medicines, including the blockbuster, Mounjaro.

Lilly’s lawsuits, to be filed in California, name Mochi Health Corp, Fella Health and Delilah, Willow Health Services, and Henry Meds, accusing them of selling tirzepatide knockoffs — including versions with additives or in oral form — without clinical evidence of safety or effectiveness.

Indianapolis-based Lilly has already sued more than two dozen medical spas, wellness centers and compounding pharmacies for selling products claiming to contain tirzepatide.

Earlier this month, the company sued two other compounders and said it would send about fifty cease and desist letters, asking companies to confirm that they have already ceased mass compounding.

Compounding facilities create medicines by combining, mixing or altering drug ingredients.

