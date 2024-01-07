A handful of awards season hopefuls headed to Santa Monica Beach on Saturday morning for Film Independent’s Spirit Award nominees brunch at Hotel Casa del Mar.

Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone, the Spirit Awards honorary chair for the org’s Feb. 25 show, and Rustin star Colman Domingo teamed to host the event and hand out Emerging Filmmaker Awards including $75,000 in grants.

The Someone to Watch Award, presented by Stella Artois, was doled out to Mountains director Monica Sorelle. The honor, now in its 30th year, is meant to recognize “a talented first-time narrative filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition,” and comes with a $25,000 unrestricted grant.

The Truer Than Fiction Award was given to Set Hernandez, director of unseen. The award, which is in its 29th year and is “presented to a first-time director of nonfiction features who has not received significant recognition,” includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.

The Producers Award presented by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey went to Monique Walton. The award, designed to honor “emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity, and vision required to produce quality, independent films.” This prize, in its 27th year, includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, which for the last several years has maintained a high-profile at the Spirit Awards.

“Understanding the enormous challenges independent artists are facing, it’s essential that they are provided the resources to move forward with their artistic visions,” said Josh Welsh, president of Film Independent. “The Emerging Filmmaker Awards provide vital support to these talented artists, enabling them to continue to develop new work and thrive as singular artists.”

The Spirit Awards, hosted by Saturday Night Live alum Aidy Bryant, will be streamed live on the IMDb and Film Independent YouTube channels, as well as across other social platforms. The show is supported by principal sponsor IMDbPro and official sponsors Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, Fiji Water, Miraval and Stella Artois.

Other attendees at Saturday’s seaside brunch included Todd Haynes, Jeffrey Wright, Erika Alexander, Cord Jefferson, Trace Lysette, Troy Kotsur, Zoe Lister-Jones, Dominique Fishback, James Marsden, Glenn and Jill Howerton, Dominic Sessa, Franz Rogowski, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Pam Koffler, Celine Song and others.