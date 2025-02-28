Yahoo is using AI to generate takeaways from this article. This means the info may not always match what’s in the article. Reporting mistakes helps us improve the experience.

Limited strike action in support of a pay demand at the Deutsche Post postal logistics company are to continue at selected depots across Germany through Friday and Saturday, services trade union verdi has announced.

Temporary work stoppages would affect letter, parcel and bulk delivery services, verdi said.

Verdi called out workers at parcel centres across the country during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, with separate temporary strike action hitting delivery and service points on Thursday.

Workers were showing the company that they were expecting considerably more than what was on offer by means of this expanded limited strike action, verdi chief negotiator Andrea Kocsis said.

She said the union, Germany’s second largest with some 1.9 million members, expected an improved offer from Deutsche Post in the fourth round of talks scheduled for next week.

Verdi is demanding a rise of 7% over a new 12-month contract for 170,000 postal and logistics workers at Deutsche Post, part of the DHL group. It is also calling for additional days of paid leave to compensate for increased workload.

Deutsche Post is offering an initial 1.8% followed by a further 2% over a 27-month contract.

Talks between the two sides are set to go into their fourth round on Monday. Verdi has called repeated temporary strikes over recent weeks, with resultant delays to deliveries.