Limoncello spritz

Aperol isn’t the only way you can make a spritz – lots of other Italian bitters and liqueurs work really well in this iconic summer drink. Here, we’ve used limoncello for a refreshing aperitif.

The Lively Australian

Limoncello and semi-dry white vermouth are key to this long, refreshing cocktail. Garnish with grapefruit and basil for extra zesty, herbal flavour.

Sgroppino

This icy number uses limoncello and lemon ice cream for a cooling drink that also doubles as an easy dessert for a summer dinner party.

Limoncello negroni

Limoncello works surprisingly well in a negroni in place of vermouth, served over ice and garnished with a lemon twist.

Limoncello

Vodka, sugar and the best-quality lemons you can find – homemade limoncello really is that simple. Enjoy as an aperitif or digestif or use to make any of the cocktails above.