



The story of Lindsay Lohan’s meteoric rise—and spectacular fall—is about as well-known as the plot of Mean Girls, the smash 2006 film about the pressures of high school written and produced by Tina Fey.

Although the film cemented Lohan’s status as a leading actress, just one year after its release, she made headlines for her struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, and her resultant arrests for driving under the influence, reckless driving, and shoplifting did irrevocable damage to her Disney image.

By her early 20s, Lohan had already made several million dollars from films like Freaky Friday (2003), Mean Girls (2004), and Herbie Fully Loaded (2005), but her legal issues and wild lifestyle, which included living at the Chateau Marmont for two years and racking up a $46,000 bill that she never paid, put the brakes on her promising Hollywood career.

Fast-forward to 2025, and the once-troubled actress has gotten her life—and her career—back on track after getting married, having a son, and celebrating several years of sobriety.

In 2022, Lohan starred in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas,” a romantic comedy about a newly engaged heiress who suffers from amnesia after a skiing accident. The film drew one million viewers in its first two days of release and helped Lohan ink a two-movie deal with the streaming giant.

Lohan also made a cameo in the Mean Girls movie musical in 2024 and is set to star in and produce the upcoming Hulu series, Count My Lies, based on the bestselling novel by Sophie Stava.

But fans are most eagerly anticipating her return to the big screen with Jamie Lee Curtis in Freakier Friday, a reboot of their 2003 hit, Freaky Friday, which opens in theaters nationwide on August 8, 2025.

So, just how much money does Lindsay Lohan have now?

The fortune Lindsay Lohan made—and lost

According to Forbes, back in 2005, Lohan made the venerable publication’s list of Top 100 Celebrities with her $11 million annual salary, which included $7 million for the then-unreleased film Just My Luck and a multi-album record deal with Casablanca Records.

(That’s right, Lohan can sing, too; her 2004 debut album, “Speak,” went platinum.)

At the time, Forbes estimated that if Just My Luck was a box office hit, Lohan’s take-home pay “could double” in the future.

While the film eventually earned modest success, tallying $38.1 million in ticket sales on a $28 million budget, Lohan would go on to mint a total of $28 million in career net worth—the bulk of which she made between 2005 and 2007, a time that was also marred by her arrests and stints in rehab (six in total for each).

Lindsay Lohan’s salaries

Wikipedia and Celebrity Net Worth Film Year Director Budget Box office Lindsay Lohan’s salary The Parent Trap 1998 Nancy Meyers $15 million $92.1 million N/A Freaky Friday 2003 Mark Waters $26 million $160.8 million $550,000 Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen 2004 Sara Sugarman $15 million $33.2 million $1 million Mean Girls 2004 Mark Waters $17–$18 million $130.5 million $1 million Herbie: Fully Loaded 2005 Angela Robinson $50 million $144.1 million $7.5 million Just My Luck 2006 Donald Petrie $28 million $38.1 million $7.5 million A Prairie Home Companion 2006 Robert Altman $10 million $25.9 million N/A Bobby 2006 Emilio Estevez $14 million $20.7 million N/A Georgia Rule 2006 Garry Marshall $20 million $25 million $7.5 million Chapter 27 2007 Jarrett Schaefer N/A $187,488 N/A Machete 2010 Robert Rodriguez, Ethan Maniquis $10.5 million $20 million N/A The Canyons 2013 Paul Schrader $250,000 $270,185 $6,480 Scary Movie 5 2013 Malcolm D. Lee $20 million $78.3 million $200,000 Mean Girls (the musical) 2024 Casey Nicholaw $36 million $104.3 million $500,000 Freakier Friday 2015 Nisha Ganatra N/A N/A N/A

In her much-publicized 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Lohan revealed that she was addicted to alcohol, took cocaine to prolong the buzz she got from drinking, and had also done Adderall and ecstasy.

In addition, she addressed her wild behavior, including her reckless spending, which had left her on the brink of bankruptcy.

Some of her more outrageous expenses included a $40,000 tanning salon bill, a $90,000 charge from a limosine company, the nearly $50K unpaid tab from the Chateau Marmont which led to her being banned from the premises, hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees, and a $40,000 gift to her mother, Dina, to prevent her childhood home in Long Island from being seized in foreclosure (unfortunately, Dina would go on to lose the property in 2018).

In 2012, the IRS put a $233,000 tax lien on Lohan for failing to file taxes in 2009 and 2010. Lohan’s Scary Movie 5 co-star, Charlie Sheen, even gave her $100,000 to help pay off her debts, but it wouldn’t be enough. In 2012, the IRS seized the actress’ bank accounts to recover the unpaid sum.

Fast forward to the present, however, and it appears that Lohan has risen from the ashes of financial ruin.

After completing her sixth stint in rehab in 2013, a 90-day court-ordered program that was part of a plea deal for her reckless driving incident the prior year, Lohan was ordered to attend 16 months of therapy. Her probation ended in May 2015 after finishing 125 hours of community service, and Lohan posted a statement to Instagram, saying, “Hard work pays off.” She is believed to have remained sober for the past decade.

Lindsay Lohan’s net worth in 2025

Today, Celebrity Net Worth reports that, as of August 2025, Lindsay Lohan has an estimated net worth of $2 million.

Lohan’s finances began to rebound with the $1 million paycheck she earned from appearing on the cover of Playboy in 2012, although it all reportedly went to help pay her IRS bill.

In the intervening years, Lohan appeared in a few indie films, such as Paul Schrader’s The Canyons (2013), although her paltry $6,480 paycheck wouldn’t even put a dent in her tanning fee. She also starred on the small screen in the Lifetime Original Movie Liz & Dick (2013), where she made exponentially more—$300,000—for portraying another scandal-prone star: Elizabeth Taylor.

In 2018, Lohan headlined the MTV reality series, “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club,” which featured the resort she had opened on the Greek island of Mykonos, although salary details were not publicly disclosed.

After the success of Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” in 2022, Lohan signed a two-flick deal with the streamer that reportedly figured in the “multi-millions.” Her subsequent movies, “Irish Wish” (2024) and “Our Little Secret” (2024), also enjoyed significant viewership, with “Our Little Secret” generating 32.4 million viewers in its opening weekend, making it the network’s #1 film of the week.

In 2024, Lohan also made a surprise cameo in the Mean Girls musical movie, playing a moderator at the Mathletes tournament. Lohan was pregnant at the time, and while her brief appearance only required the star to be on set for four hours, she reportedly took home a very nice $500,000 for her efforts.

And as for the Oprah interview? After the tell-all appeared, Lohan reportedly pocketed $2 million from the subsequent 2013 docu-series, “Lindsay,” which chronicled her journey through recovery as well as her attempts to rebuild her life.

Naturally, it aired on Winfrey’s OWN network.

Lindsay Lohan at the “Mean Girls” Los Angeles premiere in 2004. Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lindsay Lohan’s early life and career

Lindsay Dee Lohan was born on July 2, 1986 in the Bronx in New York. She grew up in Long Island, in the towns of Merrick and Cold Spring Harbor, but her early years were turbulent: Her stockbroker father, Michael, had several run-ins with the law, and in the 1990s, he spent 2.5 years in prison for insider trading and criminal contempt.

Lohan’s mother, Dina, was a former dancer who also served as her manager; however, she, too, has had substance abuse issues, pleading guilty to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident in 2020. She spent 18 days in jail as a result.

Both Michael and Dina had experience in the entertainment industry and recognized their daughter’s budding talent. Lohan was signed to Ford Models at the tender age of three and appeared in more than 60 television commercials for brands like Pizza Hut, Wendy’s, and Jell-O. She also modeled for Calvin Klein and Abercrombie clothing lines.

In 1996, when Lohan was 10, she was cast as Alli Fowler in the soap opera “Another World,” but her real breakthrough came when she starred in the 1998 Disney comedy The Parent Trap. In the movie, which was a remake of Hayley Mills’ 1961 classic, Lohan adeptly played the dual roles of twins who were separated at birth and attempted to reunite their divorced parents. Lohan received praise for her performance, going on to score a three-film contract with the mammoth production studio. The Parent Trap itself was considered a smash hit, as it grossed over $92 million on a budget of $15 million.

Between The Parent Trap and her next Disney hit, 2003’s Freaky Friday, Lohan starred in several productions on TV, including “Bette” alongside Bette Midler, “Life-Size” with Tyra Banks, and “Get a Clue” with Brenda Song.

But it was Lohan’s turn as Cady Heron, the homeschooled protagonist of 2004’s Mean Girls, who relocates from Africa to Illinois’ North Shore High School and joins the popular clique “The Plastics,” that cemented her status as one of the most popular actresses of her generation—and popularized Millennial teen life in the cultural zeitgeist.

Lohan’s November 2007 mug shot. Kypros/Getty Images

Why was Lindsay Lohan arrested?

Lohan’s stardom came at a very personal cost. She had moved to Los Angeles by herself at age 15, and lacked guidance on how to navigate her personal life and finances.

In an interview with CNN’s Piers Morgan, Lohan said that when she first arrived in California, she did not go to high school parties. Just a few years later, at age 17, she experienced her first hangover, admitting to Morgan that she “was definitely going out too much” and “was drinking too much.”

In 2007, Lohan was convicted twice for drunk driving, once for cocaine use, and went to rehab three times. “And from then on, the press were on me all the time,” the actress said.

Lohan has been arrested a total of six times:

May 26, 2007: Driving under the influence and possession of cocaine.

July 24, 2007: Suspicion of driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, and possession of cocaine. Lohan pled guilty to cocaine use and driving under the influence for both offenses and was sentenced to one day in jail, 10 days of community service, and three years of probation. She eventually served only 84 minutes due to prison overcrowding.

May 20, 2010: After Lohan missed a court date to attend the Cannes film festival, her probation was revoked, and a warrant was issued for her arrest. Four days later, Lohan was fitted with an ankle bracelet to monitor her alcohol intake and ordered to undergo weekly drug testing and alcohol education classes as part of the conditions of her bail. Lohan was sentenced to 90 days in prison for failing to show up to these classes; due to overcrowding, she served just two weeks.

February 9, 2011: Lohan was taken back into custody on charges of felony grand theft for stealing a $2,500 necklace from a jewelry store in Venice. Although she pleaded not guilty, Lohan was convicted, but the charge was reduced to a misdemeanor violation.

April 22, 2011: Lohan was found guilty of violating her probation on the 2007 DUI. She received a 120-day sentence and 480 hours of community service, but she only served 35 days in jail—the rest was under house arrest.

September 19, 2012: Lohan was arrested for allegedly sideswiping a person with her car outside of the Dream Hotel in NYC and then fleeing the scene; however, prosecutors declined to press charges, saying there was “no direct evidence.”

In addition to her arrests, news outlets reported on Lohan’s disorderly conduct: In 2007, the actress chased a woman with her car after an argument; at the Betty Ford clinic in 2010, a staff member accused Lohan of attacking her after a drug test, and in 2012, she allegedly punched a woman in the face outside of a Manhattan nightclub. All charges were later dropped.

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas have been married since 2022. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Who is Lindsay Lohan’s husband?

Lohan had relationships in her 20s with “That 70s Show” star Wilmer Valderrama, Harry Morton, the heir of the Hard Rock Cafe empire, and DJ Samantha Ronson.

Lohan identifies as straight, telling Piers Morgan, “I have made out with girls before, and I had a relationship with a girl. But I think I needed to experience that and I think I was looking for something different.”

From 2015–2016, she dated Russian business mogul Egor Tarabasov, but after a series of public fights she ended their relationship, telling People, “I realize now you can’t stay in a relationship just for love. No woman can be hit and stay with that person if that person isn’t prepared to say sorry.”

In 2020, Lohan met her husband, Bader Shammas, at a restaurant in Dubai. They soon began dating and got engaged in November 2021 and married in 2022. Shammas is the assistant vice president of Credit Suisse and has a net worth of $100 million.

Lohan has described him as “amazing” and “a very calm person.”

In July 2023, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Luai Shammas. Lohan has not publicly revealed photos of him but gushes about him in media interviews, telling Parents that motherhood is “a joy.”

Lindsay Lohan’s real estate portfolio

Lohan has called New York, Los Angeles, London, and Mykonos home, but in 2015 she moved to Dubai, a major city in the United Arab Emirates.

“I guess you would say it happened organically,” Lohan told Allure. “Dubai gives me that space to have my own vision of what I need to do next.” She said that living in the Middle East makes her feel safe and helps her focus because paparazzi are illegal.

Lohan and Shammas are rumored to be living in a villa overlooking Kite Beach. In 2023, she gave Architectural Digest a tour of Luai’s nursery, which features an ocean mural and furnishings from Nestig. The products were available for purchase on the company’s website.

