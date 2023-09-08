Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) defended his actions surrounding the 2020 election after a grand jury report in Fulton County, Ga., released Friday showed jurors recommended that he be prosecuted, The Hill reports.

Said Graham: “At the end of the day, nothing happened. What I did was consistent with my job as being a U.S. senator, chair of the Judiciary Committee… I think the system in this country is getting off the rails and we have to be careful not to use the legal system as a political tool.”

