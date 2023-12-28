A LINE Of Duty star has confirmed that there are ‘no plans’ for a new series, and teased that it may NEVER come back.

Back in June, we exclusively reported the BBC was set to make three specials to air next year, tying up loose ends since the drama’s sixth season ended nearly two years ago.

Since then fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on the hit police drama.

Now, Anti-Corruption Unit Detective Inspector Steve Arnott, actor, Martin Compston has spoken out about the future of the series.

The actor revealed that ‘there’s no plans at all’ for the popular show to return to screens.

Speaking to TV mag, he insisted: “Genuinely, there’s no plans at all.”

Martin continued: “We all love each other more than just colleagues now, they’re some of my dearest friends, and we’d all love to work together at some point, but there’s no plans.”

The star added that Jed Mercurio (the writer of the Line Of Duty) would never ‘write it for the sake of writing it’, it would have to be with a story.

I don’t think Jed [Mercurio] would ever write it for the sake of writing it, it would have to be with a story. We went out on such a high in terms of [viewing] figures in the last series; maybe it’s the best way to leave it. I know that’s probably not what people want to hear,” Martin added.

“Never say never but with these things, the longer you leave it… But we still speak, if not daily, weekly, all of us. I miss hanging out with all of them. It was a great feeling being able to go to work with people you call best friends every day.”