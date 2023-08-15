The Fantastic Fest 2023 lineup has been revealed, and it brings a host of genre premieres to the festival once again taking place at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar in Austin, TX.

The opening movie will be the Peter Dinklage-led reboot of Troma’s The Toxic Avenger, Blumhouse Television’s time-travel slasher Totally Killer is the one to take the closing spot.

In between that, highlights include premieres for the likes of Gareth Edwards’s sci-fi opus The Creator, the Stephen King prequel Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, Shudder’s anthology horror V/H/S 85, and the first two episodes of Mike Flanagan’s Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher among others.

What’s on at Fantastic Fest 2023?

The Toxic Avenger sees Peter Dinklage as the mop-wielding mutant superhero and is directed by Macon Blair and also stars Kevin Bacon, Jacob Tremblay, and Elijah Wood.

V/H/S 85 will feature directors David Bruckner, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Natasha Kermani, Mike Nelson, and Scott Derrickson taking on the segments.

The Creator is Monsters and Godzilla director Gareth Edwards’ latest sci-fi outing where humans and Ai battle in a post-apocalyptic future. It stars Allison Janney and Gemma Chan.

The Fall of the House of Usher is set to be Flanagan’s swansong show for Netflix after he signed with Amazon. It stars Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino, and Kate Siegel.

A full list of the other films playing during the weeklong festival from September 21-28 is below. From brand-new premieres to first-time restorations of older movies. You can get badges for the festival here.