“Steam has proclaimed Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 and 2K Sports’ NBA 2K24 the first and second worst games of the year, respectively. As of September 12, 165,573 of Overwatch’s 183,780 total Steam reviews are negative, and 3,135 of 3,523 reviews for NBA 2K24 are also negative. Since 2K24 only released on September 8, it’s experienced a particularly swift downfall.”

Check out the teaser trailer for Hayao Miyazaki’s latest film, The Boy and the Heron, set to hit theaters later this year.

“Studio Ghibli has released the official teaser trailer for Hayao Miyazaki‘s final film, The Boy and the Heron, as it prepares to make its North America premiere later this year. Set during World War II, the film is described as ‘a semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death, and creation, in tribute to friendship’ and follows the story of Mahito, a young boy attempting to come to terms with the death of his mother. After relocating with his father, he discovers a world ‘shared by the living and the dead,’ where ‘death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning.’”

