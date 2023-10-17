Apple announced a new Apple Pencil, and it’s shockingly one of their most affordable products yet.

“Apple’s Newsroom announced the new Apple Pencil on Tuesday. It’s more affordable than its predecessors and offers some new features. According to Apple, it offers the same ‘pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency, and tilt sensitivity’ as its predecessors. In terms of design, the new Pencil has a matte finish and a flat side that magnetically attaches to the side of your iPad. You also get USB-C connectivity for charging.”

Willow star Warwick Davis is just as confused as you are about the series being completely removed from Disney+.

“Earlier this year, Willow, Disney+’s pricy sequel series to Ron Howard’s 1988 fantasy film, became one of the 50 unlucky titles removed from Disney+ months after release. The decision inspired an array of takes, such as creator Jonathan Kasdan’s confusing admission that he’s ‘kinda into’ making the show harder to see. The rest of us, however, weren’t so impressed. In fact, one Willow star, perhaps the most important Willow star, found the decision ‘#embarrassing.’”

