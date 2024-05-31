



Calling all Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind fans! To celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary, we’re partnering with Focus Features to bring you an incredible giveaway of a stylish vest inspired by the movie. Find out how you can enter below:

In honor of SpongeBob SquarePants’ 25th anniversary, many brands are partnering with Nickelodeon to bring fans the ultimate Bikini Bottom-themed merchandise! Here are some of the highlights:

“Loungefly 25th Anniversary Collection: Fans can now shop this exclusive collection of accessories, including a SpongeBob Mini Backpack, Zip Around Wallet, Convertible Backpack and Tote Bag, and a Krusty Krab-inspired Crossbody Bag.”

See more at Loungefly

“Noreen Seabrook Handmade Krabby Patty Custom Rug: Crafted with the meticulous attention to detail by Noreen Seabrook master weavers, this luxury rug is handmade to order in the style of Tibetan weaving, and is perfect in any SpongeBob superfan’s space.”

Preorder here

“FYE will launch a collection of unique snacks and drinks inspired by SpongeBob SquarePants in June, including a chocolate bar, refreshing pineapple seltzer, dill pickle aioli and pineapple habanero sauce.”

Exclusive artist series apparel and accessories will be available here.

After decades of dominating their respective fields, LEGO and The Legend of Zelda are teaming up for a collector’s dream set.

“Today, the LEGO Group unveils the LEGO The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 Set, an epic homage to an iconic character in Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda series. The intricately designed 2-in-1 LEGO set is a brick-built recreation of the character, which can either be built as the Great Deku Tree from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time or from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.”

Read more at Brickset

A crop of new character posters from the upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte showcases our latest set of Jedi and Mysterios villain figures alike.

“A whole new era of Star Wars is about to begin. The Acolyte debuts June 4 and it’s the first live-action Star Wars story ever not set in an era defined by a Skywalker. That means you can go in without any preparation. It’s a new time frame, with new characters and a whole new story, specifically built to be an entry point. But, also, this is Star Wars, and fans love to dig into all the characters and minutia, to see what secrets they can unlock.”

Read more at Gizmodo

In the latest legacy sequel, Eddie Murphy reprises his role as Axel Foley in the newest trailer for Beverly Hills Cop 4.

“Eddie Murphy is reprising his role as Detective Axel Foley for the fourth installment in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, 30 years after Beverly Hills Cop III. The movie was initially greenlit in the mid-’90s but ultimately abandoned. Another attempt aimed to bring it to life in 2006 but also wound up fizzling out.”

Read more at HypeBeast

