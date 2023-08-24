



Do you want to turn yourself into a Funko Pop! figure? Well, your dreams are coming true!

“Pop! Yourself is an in-person and online experience that allows fans to create Pop! replicas of themselves, friends and loved ones! This launch takes Funko to the next level, while making collecting more personal and FUN. Not only can fans finally become a Pop! figure themselves, but the line’s offering of interchangeable accessories allows each Pop! to reflect who fans are, even as their interests evolve. This iteration of the Pop! Yourself line offers more customization than ever before, allowing fans to celebrate all of life’s moments, including birthdays, engagements, graduations, weddings, etc.”

Learn more here



cnx({

playerId: “106e33c0-3911-473c-b599-b1426db57530”, cnx.cmd.push(function() {cnx({playerId: “106e33c0-3911-473c-b599-b1426db57530”, }).render(“0270c398a82f44f49c23c16122516796”);

});

Your new mobile game obsession is here! Introducing BRIXITY, available now!

“Devsisters is excited to announce that BRIXITY, a brand new mobile sandbox city-builder from the development studio behind the award-winning CookieRun IP, is launching globally today, August 24th, on Android and iOS devices! BRIXITY is a relaxing sandbox city-building game where anyone can quickly assemble ‘Brix’ to build their city and restore Earth. Players can bring their creative visions to life brix-by-brix, like recreations of famous architecture, brix portraits of pets, or anything their mind can think of. Blueprints can also be created and shared with fellow players around the world.”

Discover more here

Barbie still dominates the box office a month after its release, but the doll-based content doesn’t stop there. A new Barbie series is headed to Netflix later this year!

“While enjoying life by the beach in Malibu, Barbie and Barbie stumble upon a mysterious baby horse and work together to find where their new friend came from. It soon comes to light that the mysterious little horse is Peggy, a baby Pegasus, sent to Malibu on a mysterious mission. Barbie and Barbie must look to their friends and family to help keep their new friend safe from the clutches of Rocki, a magical being with her own mystical agenda. Featuring all-new original music, Barbie and Barbie find the magic in the world around them in Barbie: A Touch of Magic.”

LEGO announced a fantastic collection of Braille bricks available now!

“Three years ago LEGO launched braille bricks and worked with local local sight loss organizations such as the RNIB in the UK to get them into the hands of those that can make use of them. Now, they are being made available to everyone and can be ordered at LEGO.com from today.”

Read more at Brickset

Still images from Hayao Miyasaki’s final film, The Boy and the Heron, have been revealed, showcasing breathtaking animation.

“Studio Ghibli has officially shared a series of film stills from The Boy and the Heron. As Hayao Miyazaki’s final film, the studio opted for a zero marketing approach, with no teasers, trailers, or ads being released ahead of the animated feature’s theatrical debut. The same goes for the film’s plot, cast, and main staff list to help maintain the mysterious allure of the film.”

Read more at HypeBeast

Like Justice League before it, Zack Snyder’s latest film, Rebel Moon, will have a 5-hour extended director’s cut.

“Zack Snyder, proprietor of mythic director’s cuts and other big-budget films with ripped guys in them, has a director’s cut for Rebel Moon planned. That movie, which will be released in two parts on Netflix December 22, will have an approximately four-hour runtime, and the director’s cut adds ‘close to an hour of extra content,’ Snyder says in a Netflix interview.”

Read more at Kotaku

The post Link Tank: You Can Now Turn Yourself Into a Funko Pop! Figure appeared first on Den of Geek.