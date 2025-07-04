Inter Miami CF and Lionel Messi remain in negotiations to extend the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s contract beyond the end of 2025, a source told ESPN.

Despite recent reports linking Messi to clubs in other leagues, both Inter Miami and the Argentine captain remain interested in continuing their relationship on the field.

Messi signed with Inter Miami in July 2023 on a two-and-a-half year Designated-Player contract through the end of the 2025 MLS season. Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas told ESPN last month that the team will take whatever measures necessary to ensure Messi remains with the club moving forward, with cautious optimism over the renewal.

Miami is set to open a new stadium, Miami Freedom Park, in time for the 2026 season.

“I previously said that my wish, my dream would be for the number 10 to inaugurate our new stadium in March. This is a decision that rests on Messi. We wish for Messi to finish his career here. I said a few months ago that we should have news in the summer about that but hopefully it will be as soon as possible,” Mas said.

“But I am optimistic because we have done everything possible for Leo to feel at home, to feel comfortable. I always said that he is a competitive animal, he wants to win. I hope we can raise many trophies together here at Inter Miami in the coming years. Here, we’re just waiting to be able to give the fans the good news about Lionel Messi.”

Messi has led Miami to its first ever trophies, with the inaugural 2023 Leagues Cup followed by the 2024 Supporters’ Shield and a league record for most points in a single season.

Lionel Messi has been a huge success for Inter Miami. NicolÃ² Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Supporters’ Shield earned Inter Miami a spot in the 2025 Club World Cup, where they qualified to the knockout stage in second place of Group A before falling 4-0 to Paris Saint-Germain round of 16.

Individually, Messi has recorded 31 goals and 22 assists in 38 regular-season MLS games and won the 2024 league MVP award for his contributions on the pitch. He also managed seven goals and two assists in nine Concacaf Champions Cup matches across the 2024 and 2025 campaigns.

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano said Friday he doesn’t talk to Messi about his contractual situation with the club, instead focusing the conversations on the game.

“No, I don’t get involved in those matters,” he told reporters. “What we talked about the [Club World Cup] is that, aside from the last match, which was clearly difficult for us, we played well, we competed and we were up to the task. We hoped we could do it. Sometimes football gives you the opportunity and sometimes it doesn’t.”

Inter Miami returns to action for the first time since being eliminated from the Club World Cup when visiting CF Montreal in an MLS regular-season match on Saturday.