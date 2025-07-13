Lionel Messi continued to make history Saturday, extending his MLS-record streak of multigoal games as he scored twice in Inter Miami’s 2-1 win over Nashville SC.

Messi claimed the record last week when he became the first player in MLS history to score multiple goals in four straight league games.

And he took that streak to five Saturday, with a goal in each half to help Miami to a fifth consecutive MLS victory. Miami moved to fifth in the Supporters’ Shield standings as it aims to win the title for the second straight season.

Messi is also tied with Nashville’s Sam Surridge for the MLS goal lead this season with 16 goals in just 16 games.

The Argentina great opened the scoring in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with a perfectly placed free kick in the 17th minute. Messi beat the Nashville wall and goalkeeper Joe Willis with a low left-footed shot that found the bottom corner of the net.

It was Messi’s 69th goal from a direct free kick and his sixth with Miami. It also gave him a goal in a sixth straight MLS game, one behind his best such streak in MLS set last year.

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring the first of his two goals in Inter Miami’s win over Nashville. Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

His record-extending second goal came in the 62nd minute. Messi intercepted an errant pass from Willis then nonchalantly took the ball around the Nashville keeper before coolly depositing it into the net.

It’s the first time Messi has had five straight multigoal league games since a run of six with Barcelona in LaLiga in 2012.

In between Messi’s strikes, Hany Mukhtar scored off a delightful cross from Andy Nájar to level the score for Nashville, which had won five straight entering the match.

Nashville jumped to third in the Supporters’ Shield standings during its unbeaten streak that went back to mid-April across all competitions. It was also the longest active unbeaten streak in MLS and Nashville’s best stretch in its six-season club history.

Miami closed the gap on Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union and FC Cincinnati to five points, while still having three games left because of its participation in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Information from The Associated Press and ESPN Research contributed to this report.