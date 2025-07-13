Lionel Messi once again proved unstoppable on the pitch Saturday night, scoring twice to lead Inter Miami to a 2-1 win over Nashville SC and extend his MLS-record scoring streak.

The Argentine legend now has five consecutive multi-goal games — an unprecedented feat in the league’s history.

With the win at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Inter Miami (11-3-5, 38 points) handed Nashville SC (12-5-5, 41 points) its first loss since April 19, ending the visitors’ 15-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

Messi scores early, then seals the deal



Messi’s first goal of the night came in trademark style — a clinical free kick in the 17th minute that threaded through a gap in the defensive wall and curled just out of goalkeeper Joe Willis’ reach.

The strike gave Miami the early lead and took Messi’s MLS tally to 16 goals, tying him at the top of the scoring chart with Nashville’s Sam Surridge.

Live Events



Though Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar equalized in the 49th minute with a well-placed header off an Andy Najar cross, Messi wasn’t done.In the 62nd minute, he capitalized on a rare error from Willis, who miscleared a ball directly into Messi’s path. The World Cup winner controlled the ball with his left foot, danced around the keeper, and calmly slotted home the winner — his 22nd goal across all competitions this season.

MLS dominance continues



With Saturday’s brace, Messi now has 23 goal contributions (16 goals, 7 assists) in the league this season and continues to drive Inter Miami’s surge. The club has now won five straight MLS matches and remains unbeaten in its last five against Nashville (4-0-1).

The victory is Miami’s third in a row since their FIFA Club World Cup exit to Paris Saint-Germain on June 29 — a loss that seems only to have sharpened their domestic focus.

Both teams are back in action on Wednesday:

Inter Miami travels to face FC Cincinnati

Nashville SC returns home to host Columbus Crew

With the way Messi is playing, all eyes will again be on the Miami forward as he continues to rewrite the MLS record books — one match at a time.



(With inputs from Reuters)

