





Every time Lionel Messi suits up for Inter Miami, magic seems to follow. During Sunday night’s Leagues Cup clash against fellow MLS side FC Dallas, Messi took matters into his own hands late into the second half to equalize the score at four goals apiece.

Inter Miami was trailing 4–3 in the 85th minute when they were awarded a free kick. Messi took a long-range shot that was placed inch-perfect into the top left corner of the net, beating the outstretched arms of Dallas goaltender Maarten Paas.

The game-tying free kick, which was Messi’s second goal of the game, gave Inter Miami new life as the club was able to take home the victory in the subsequent penalty shootout. The win was Inter Miami’s first-ever victory against FC Dallas.

The set piece masterclass from Messi drew rave reviews on social media, as fans marveled at yet another game-changing moment from the Argentine.

The goal that saved Inter Miami. Lionel Messi 🐐 pic.twitter.com/jbFUwMzZfx — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 7, 2023

FC Dallas players started lining up to take pictures with Messi after the game. pic.twitter.com/uqYNKjnrTt — J. (@Messilizer) August 7, 2023

Inter Miami have never beaten Dallas in any competition. They signed Messi and won their first ever match against Dallas thanks to a Messi madnessclass! INSANE!!! — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) August 7, 2023

Inter Miami didn’t win a single match in its nine games before Messi’s arrival. But now the team has won four straight and Messi is averaging two goals per 90. • 4 games

• 7 goals

• 1 assist

• 2 free kick goals

• 4 motm

• 4 wins He’s worth the price of admission. — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) August 7, 2023

The reaction to Lionel Messi's free kick goal for Inter Miami. 😂 pic.twitter.com/UAt6s8DYzP — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) August 7, 2023

MESSI MAKES IT 4-4 IN THE 85TH MINUTE OFF A FREE KICK 🐐 pic.twitter.com/slJqMbRTs0 — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 7, 2023

Just absolutely stupid. That free kick was stupid. #Messi𓃵 is something else, man. — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) August 7, 2023

Leo Messi can’t believe his free kick too pic.twitter.com/uI64jRCLVm — Leo Messi 🔟 Fan Club (@WeAreMessi) August 7, 2023

It's incredible to see Lionel Messi play football and still doing what he does. Say what you want about MLS but his two goals and assist on the own goal, he was doing them in La Liga and in the Champions League against Premier League teams. And no one's saving that free kick. pic.twitter.com/ffC4ju8zPN — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) August 7, 2023

Scored the first goal, 1-0

Built up the second goal, 3-2

Caused the 3rd goal, 4-3

Scored the last free kick, 4-4!! LIONEL MESSI,THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME!! 🐐🔥 pic.twitter.com/lzlwKD4tP9 — 𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐊 (@TheMahleek) August 7, 2023

He gon’ make you move to Miami pic.twitter.com/2X1ggk1owH — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 7, 2023







