Benfica defender Nicolás Otamendi has said he doesn’t expect Argentina teammate Lionel Messi to miss the 2026 World Cup.

Messi was the most valuable player at the last World Cup but has yet to confirm if he intends to play in next year’s tournament.

“Obviously, as the World Cup gets closer, he will make his decision,” Otamendi said of Messi to Radio La Red. “But I don’t see Leo [Messi] missing out on the World Cup.”

Messi, who turned 38 on Tuesday, is currently competing at the FIFA Club World Cup with Inter Miami. He will face his former club Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 on Sunday.

Otamendi believes Messi will feature in another Argentinian World Cup campaign in 2026. Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images

Otamendi, who has played alongside Messi in the national team since 2009, remains hopeful that the Argentina captain will feature in a sixth World Cup.

“Leo is Leo, the best player in soccer history,” Otamendi said. “Right now, he’s living in the moment. He’s enjoying the Club World Cup. Leo’s focus is on continuing to compete, taking it month by month and seeing how he feels.

“He will make his decision based on how he feels physically, but you will never take away Leo’s desire to compete, to be there, to help the team. It’s in his DNA. Leo is different,” he added.

The Argentine has scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 13 league appearances for Inter Miami this season and was voted the MLS player of the month in May.

Messi’s crowning glory for Argentina came at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where La Albiceleste bounced back from a surprise 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in their opener to win the tournament.

The veteran striker followed that triumph with another by leading Argentina to the 2024 Copa América. Argentina have already qualified for next year’s World Cup that will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.