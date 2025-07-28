Lionel Messi attended the Coldplay concert on Sunday night at the Hard Rock stadium in Miami with his family.

The Inter Miami captain posted photographs on Instagram where he is seen posing with his wife, Antonela, and his three children in a private suite.

Messi, 38, looked in high spirits during Sunday’s concert, Coldplay’s final U.S. show on their Music of the Spheres World Tour.

He did not feature in Inter Miami’s goalless home draw against FC Cincinatti on Saturday as he served a one-match ban as punishment for missing last week’s MLS All-Star Game in Austin, Texas.

During Sunday’s event, the former Barcelona star and his wife were shown on a giant screen with Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin introducing the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner by singing: “Thanks for coming today to see our band play, the number one sports person of all time.”

The crowd then erupted into chants of “Messi! Messi!”