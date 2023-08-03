





Lionel Messi continued his brilliant start to life in Miami, netting a pair of goals as Inter Miami defeated Orlando City SC 3–1 in the Leagues Cup.

Since arriving in the United States, Messi has been nothing short of phenomenal, showing no signs of rust as he adapts to life at his new club. He scored a goal during the seventh minute of the match and added to his tab in the 72nd minute to add a cushion to Inter Miami’s lead.

MESSI X ROBERT TAYLOR BANGERS ONLY 🤯🤯 Taylor puts Messi in with the chip to give us the early lead over Orlando City.#MIAvORL | 📺#MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV pic.twitter.com/kvb8Lmcccj — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 3, 2023

In just three games as an Inter Miami player, Messi has scored five goals and assisted one while leading the team to three consecutive victories.

His brace on Wednesday had fans in awe, as yet another masterclass in the Leagues Cup drew a strong reaction across social media.

Messi came into a team that is currently last on the MLS table & in 3 matches he turned them into a monster team. The team are playing ridiculously good all because of the presence of one man who has just played 3 matches for them & has 5 goals & an assist. He is the GOAT🐐! — 𝕸𝖆𝖟𝖎 𝕷𝖚𝖕𝖎𝖓 (@LupinIkenga) August 3, 2023

Messi has taken the weakest MLS team to the next round of the Leagues Cup. Stand up and clap for this man! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/X8Y3iDJhHp — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) August 3, 2023

Lionel Messi has been named Man of the Match in all 3 of his Inter Miami matches. pic.twitter.com/eHpZLfOHQM — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) August 3, 2023

Messi finished football and is now entertaining his kids GOAT Father 🐐🤌 pic.twitter.com/tJHeeZIWIN — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) August 3, 2023

5 goals and 1 assist in 3 games. Messi has arrived. pic.twitter.com/MEvmlVjsuK — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) August 3, 2023

Middle of the game and Messi’s getting standing ovations and saluting the fans 😂 pic.twitter.com/1BeVPD412N — MC (@CrewsMat10) August 3, 2023

Inter Miami’s all time leading goalscorer is Gonzalo Higuaín with 29 goals in 67 games. Lionel Messi already has 5 goals in 3 games. pic.twitter.com/osLbbQHDtn — R  (@Lionel30i) August 3, 2023

The most humble man on earth pic.twitter.com/z4gsodF6Qt — Ankur (@AnkurMessi_) August 3, 2023

Looks Like Lionel Messi might End up Breaking his own record of Scoring 91 goals in a Single Year 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xj4bJkmHyD — ACE (@FCB_ACEE) August 3, 2023







