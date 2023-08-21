Rate, review, share on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Audioboom, Mixcloud, Acast and Stitcher, and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and email.

Today; the Lionesses may lost the World Cup final but there is plenty to be proud about and there is certainly no shame in losing to a vastly superior Spain side.

Elsewhere, in the Premier League – are we already ringing the crisis bell for Manchester United and Chelsea? And Angeball seems to be the real deal, is it time for Spurs fans to believe?

Plus, Brighton continue to be brilliant, Everton are in trouble and your questions answered.

