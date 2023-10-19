





Lions coach Dan Campbell addressed the media on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s game against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Campbell spoke about the importance of containing Jackson defensively, but ended his response with a heartfelt statement to media member Bernie Smilovitz, whose wife recently passed away.

“He’s extremely dangerous as always. That’s not changing right now, so that focal point will always start with him, especially defensively,” Campbell said.

After a brief pause, Campbell looked once again at Smilovitz.

“My heart goes out to you, man. God bless you.”

Question came from Bernie Smilovitz, who recently and tragically lost his wife. Heartfelt gesture by Campbell: https://t.co/WiwPz8ROvY pic.twitter.com/Kltgj7TCYP — Will Burchfield (@burchie_kid) October 18, 2023

Campbell has been praised for his work in turning the Lions around over the last three seasons he’s been at the helm. However, in this moment on Wednesday, Campbell should be praised for what he’s doing off the field, as he did not lose sight of a tragic moment in a media member’s life.

Campbell and the Lions square off with the Ravens in Baltimore at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.







