





Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell delivered an epic postgame speech Sunday after his team moved to 5–1 with a 20–6 win over the Buccaneers.

With his hat backwards, Campbell opened the speech by pulling a $5 bill out of his pocket, signifying the team’s fifth win of the season, before congratulating his team on what he called an “outstanding” performance. The win helped the Lions match their best start since the 1956 season, so it’s no surprise that excitement is so high.

Campbell then pivoted to handing out game balls, and his justification for no one on the defensive side of the ball earning one was hilarious.

“Alright defense, don’t get pissed at me ‘cause it’s none of you guys, ‘cause all of you played so damn good,” Campbell said. “You hold somebody to six points in this league? Holy crap, guys.”

Campbell’s two game balls instead went to punter Jack Fox and QB Jared Goff, each of whom had big days.

Meanwhile, the speech from Campbell has even more fans jumping on the Lions bandwagon, with Detroit quickly becoming one of the league’s most entertaining teams.

I've said this time and time again I would run through a wall for Dan Campbell. https://t.co/yvePamKQsz — Yusuf Rashid (@Yusuf_Roshd) October 16, 2023

We used to meme this guy, and now, no team is using personnel and tactics as well as the Lions do. https://t.co/gsmXpZr8bU — Hogan (@CFB_Hogan) October 16, 2023

I ❤️ Dan Campbell https://t.co/kqCc71fxO0 — Henri (@HenriWo12) October 16, 2023

Campbell rules so hard. Walking up to the boys, doing a dumb dad bit then giving the punter a game ball. https://t.co/jG0Hlu4XJd — McRib (@McR1B69) October 16, 2023

"I think that's a 5" 🤣 https://t.co/9SGe9MQhhK — Jugo Iloski (@JIloski) October 16, 2023

Hes the greatest coach in NFL history https://t.co/hBolwbtteD — KrispyFlakes (@KrispyFlakes2k) October 16, 2023







