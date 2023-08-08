



These aren’t your father’s Lions.

Both in expectations and talent, it’s clear Detroit’s hype is deserved. Now comes the part of executing to realize its potential.

For the Lions, that begins on defense. Last year, Detroit ranked dead last in yards per play allowed (6.2) and yards permitted per game (392.4). They were 28th in points against (25.1) while ranking 30th against the pass.

However, numbers can be deceiving. While the overall numbers were atrocious, clear progress was made. Over the Lions’ first seven games, they surrendered 32.1 points and 421.2 yards per game. Those numbers shrunk to 20.2 points and 372.1 yards over their final 10 contests, with Detroit posting an 8–2 mark.

Goff threw for 4,438 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2022, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him match or exceed both figures in 2023. Junfu Han/USA TODAY NETWORK

“A couple things happened,” defensive backs coach Brian Duker told Sports Illustrated before Tuesday’s joint practice with the Giants at Allen Park, Mich. “[Aaron Glenn] did a good job adapting the scheme, figuring out what we’ve got, what we’re good at. Second, we’ve got guys who are accountable and reliable in there, and guys started executing the scheme better.”

Still, general manager Brad Holmes wasn’t content with the improvement.

In free agency, Holmes was aggressive in landing corners Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley, along with safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. In the draft, Detroit used one of its two second-round picks on Alabama safety Brian Branch.

Branch has been a star in camp, impressing the coaches enough to make him a key part of the secondary as a rookie.

“He’s been just a really good football player,” Duker says. “His blitzing is even better than we expected. His man coverage is even better than we expected. He’s been very aggressive so far, very instinctual.”

In one year, the Lions have gone from trying to find almost anybody who could play in the secondary, to having a welcomed logjam.

“All those guys have different aspects that they bring in,” veteran safety Tracy Walker says. “Honestly, it’s all needed. You’ve got Cam, who is a silent, quiet guy who is going to do his business and speak when he feels like it’s needed. Chauncey [Gardner-Johnson] is going to bring a lot of energy, and he’s going to play ball. Brian [Branch] is a quiet guy, but he makes a lot of plays and he’s all around the ball. [Emmanuel Moseley] is a vet who has played in a lot of big games, made a lot of big plays in this business. … You can never have too many great pieces.”

Detroit will have four new faces garnering considerable snaps in Gardner-Johnson, Moseley, Sutton and Branch, perhaps along with corner Starling Thomas V, who has opened eyes as an undrafted free agent.

However, the versatility offered in this group could help answer the question of playing time. Both Branch and Gardner-Johnson can play in the slot or at safety, while Will Harris can play any position in the secondary.

Bottom line: The Lions can use their plethora of skill sets to match up in a way they haven’t been able to in years.

Best thing I saw: Marvin Jones Jr. showing Detroit what it needs to see.

In WR-DB drills against the Giants, Jones was being held throughout a go route by corner Darren Evans. Despite that, Jones fought through contact and made a terrific over-the-shoulder grab. It was the kind of battle Jones was known for winning during his first tour of duty in Detroit.

With Jameson Williams suspended for the first six games of the year due to a violation of the league’s gambling policy, Detroit is short on perimeter options opposite Amon-Ra St. Brown. Last year, Jones played in 16 games, catching 46 passes for 529 yards.

Early on—at a minimum—the Lions will need a greater rate of production.

Best thing I heard: “Let’s go, Lions!”

The fans were raucous at the joint practice, applauding big plays and, at the end of practice, providing an ovation from the bleachers.

Since 1957, the Lions have had a single postseason win. They’ve never won the NFC North. They haven’t hosted a playoff game since 1993. And, yet, judging by the fans, you would think they’re conquering heroes.

Come the home opener in Week 2 against the Seahawks, Ford Field should be rocking.

Gibbs was impressive in a joint practice against the Giants. unfu Han/USA TODAY NETWORK

Rookie who impressed: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB.

It’s easy to see why the Lions were so excited to land Gibbs with the No. 12 pick in the draft.

Detroit used Gibbs in a bevy of ways throughout practice, moving him around the formation to make plays. Two moments stood out from Tuesday, including in the final drill of the day.

In red zone work, Gibbs caught a quick pass at the line before darting back inside, then walking untouched into the end zone. Earlier in 11-on-11, Gibbs did a nice job of getting skinny on an inside run, giving him what would have been a chunk play in a real game.

Two skills, both of which will be used plenty this autumn.

Veteran who impressed: Jared Goff, QB.

There was a host of Lions to choose from, including St. Brown and edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. However, Goff stood out for his consistency and comfort.

Now in the second year of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson’s scheme, it’s clear how much Goff believes in what he’s doing. Against the Giants, Goff was crisp, finding his secondary reads when the first option wasn’t there. In a word, it was clean.

Detroit wasn’t throwing a ton of deep balls, but Goff will uncork a few this season to St. Brown, Williams and Jones come this fall. The important thing is that Goff feels good, and from his eyes, he’s feeling much better than he was a year ago at this time.

“Much further along, certainly much further along,” Goff said. “If last year was 101, we’re in 201 now. It’s our ability to kind of do things at the next level. It’s challenging for me, as well, just making sure every day I know what my rules are and my checks are and all that stuff. I know everyone else is doing the same thing. It has taken the next step these last few weeks, feels like we’re in a good place.”

Last year, Goff threw for 4,438 yards and 29 touchdowns. I wouldn’t be shocked to see him match or exceed both figures in 2023.

Song of the day: “Rackz Got Më” by Yeat.

The players were locked in with new competition for both sides to face, but this one got a few dance moves from those waiting to hop into drills.



