Lionsgate has closed its acquisition of Entertainment One/eOne after reports of the deal “intensifying” emerged all the way back in August.

Variety has reported that the $375 million acquisition will bring “6,500 film and television titles” from Hasbro to Lionsgate, including the popular series The Rookie and Yellowjackets. That being said, some major IP like Power Rangers and Transformers are not included, though movie development rights for Monopoly are notably part of the deal. The outlet notes that the sale is also subject to purchase price adjustments.

Jon Feltheimer, the CEO of Lionsgate, released a statement about the acquisition closing:

“The eOne acquisition concludes a busy year in which we continued to execute our strategy of strengthening our studio business as we prepare for the separation of Lionsgate and Starz into pure play standalone companies,” he said. “As we’ve conducted our integration planning, our analysis has reaffirmed our conviction that eOne will be a valuable and highly accretive addition to our business. We are pleased to welcome eOne’s talented group of employees to our Lionsgate family.”

When did Hasbro originally buy eOne?

Hasbro bought eOne for $4 billion in 2019. In 2021, the company sold eOne's music business to the private equity firm Blackstone for $385 million.