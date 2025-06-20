Liquid-hydrogen propulsion has been demonstrated in a test car developed by Toyota Gazoo Racing, in what seems a significant milestone for motorsports and the broader hydrogen mobility ecosystem.

The GR LH2 Racing Concept made its public debut on 11-12 June at the Circuit de la Sarthe race course where it was being exhibited at the H2 Village, organised by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, during the 93rd Le Mans 24 Hours.

The use of liquid hydrogen propulsion – a pioneering effort in motorsports – introduces advantages (compared to gaseous fuel) in terms of greater energy density, longer range and potential weight advantages. But it has been considered more difficult to implement given the need for cryogenic storage, and the potential safety challenges.

Toyota’s work on hydrogen engine development in motorsports has been undertaken initially through Rookie Racing’s participation in the Japanese Super Taikyu series with the hydrogen-engine Corolla, which initially used gaseous hydrogen from 2021, before the introduction of a liquid hydrogen-powered car from 2023. The potential of hydrogen engines in rallying was showcased in 2022 when the GR Yaris H2 completed demonstration runs on Ypres Rally, a round of the FIA World Rally Championship.

In 2023, the hydrogen-engine Corolla completed a demonstration lap of the Circuit de la Sarthe, while a hydrogen engine concept car, the GR H2 Racing Concept, was presented to preview a potential future hydrogen category at Le Mans.

Since then, development of the technology has intensified, says the firm, reaching a new milestone with this latest unveiling of the liquid hydrogen-powered GR LH2 Racing Concept, based on the GR010 Hybrid Hypercar which currently participates in the FIA World Endurance Championship. Running on liquid hydrogen, the concept measures 5,100mm long and 2,050mm wide.

“Through future track testing, the GR LH2 Racing Concept will support Toyota’s continuous development of hydrogen technology and infrastructure, as well as helping build relationships to expand the possibilities of hydrogen through the challenge of motorsports.”