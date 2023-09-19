Key takeaways

Litecoin is one of the best performers among the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap over the last seven days.

Chancer’s stage two presale is closing in on the $2m mark as more investors enter the project.

The cryptocurrency market has been performing well over the last few days. LTC, the native coin of the Litecoin blockchain, is one of the best performers, adding more than 10% to its value over the past seven days.

Chancer’s presale continues to gather steam, with nearly $2 million raised in the second round of the presale.

Litecoin eyes the $70 mark

Bulls have been in control of the cryptocurrency market over the past few days. The prices of most coins and tokens are trading in the green zone. Litecoin’s LTC is one of the best performers amongst the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap.

The coin has added 12% to its value over the last seven days, outperforming other major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ether, Polkadot, Solana, Cardano, and XRP.

At press time, the price of Litecoin stands at $$67 and could reach the $70 mark if the bulls remain in control of the market.

What is Chancer?

As the broader crypto market continues to rally higher, some presale projects continue to set new records. Chancer is one of the presales that continues to perform well.

Chancer is a Web3 project designed to decentralise the betting ecosystem. The team is developing a web3 peer-to-peer (P2P) custom betting platform that allows users to place bets on a wide range of events, including custom-made ones.

In addition to being a blockchain project, users can live-stream bets on the Chancer platform to ensure maximum transparency. Chancer seeks to improve the current services offered by traditional sports and casino betting platforms.

The platform would eliminate some of the restrictions regarding events users can bet on. Chancer users can bet on any event, even ones they make up themselves.

At the moment, Chancer is still in its presale stage and has raised millions of dollars so far. The funds from the numerous presale rounds would be used in building Chancer’s decentralised P2P betting platform.

The Chancer platform will have some exciting features, including betting markets in real-time and based on user interests, social media connections, and expertise. Furtehrmore, hancer users can launch custom P2P betting markets, allowing other users to bet on their events and games.

Chancer’s second presale closes in on $2 million

The Chancer team wants to raise $2.5 million from its second presale stage and has so far raised $1.99 million.

The team revealed that there would be 12 presale events, with a combined target of $15 million. In this current presale stage, CHANCER, the native token of the ecosystem, is sold for $0.011 per token, with the price set to increase to $0.012 in the third presale round.

CHANCER will power several activities in the Chancer ecosystem. With the token, users can create custom P2P betting events on the platform and can also bet on markets created by others.

Currently, CHANCER is not listed on crypto exchanges. The token can be purchased via the official Chancer website. Purchasing CHANCER tokens is easy as it requires investors to simply connect any supported wallets to the presale link. Trust Wallet, MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, and Rainbow are some supported wallets.

Should you buy CHANCER tokens today?

The presale stage is usually the best time to invest in a Web3 project. At the moment, CHANCER is going for $0.011, and its price will increase to $0.012 in the third presale stage.

Investors who invested in projects during the presale stage have historically made more profits than those who came in later on. This is because, during the presale stage, the tokens can only be purchased by a limited number of investors.