The 49-year-old was at the school to promote ‘The Boy Who Slept Through Christmas’ with a small reading and questions from an audience of 650 pupils from Oswestry School, Bellan House as well as across Oswestry, Welshpool and Overton.

The event was held in conjunction with Booka Bookshop, which has a long pedigree of attracting top names to the town, in Oswestry School’s Momentum Hall.

The star told the captivated kids all the things that he had starred in such as Paddington, Doctor Who, and the new film about Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka with Timothee Chalamet, as well as his presenting gigs such as the Great British Bake Off.

OTHER NEWS:

He also told the crowd about playing the twins Tweedledum and Tweedledee in Alice in Wonderland, but added: “Annoyingly I was only paid once.”

Matt Lucas on stage at Oswestry School. (Image: Newsquest)

He explained his reasons for writing the book about Leo, a young boy who wants to make ‘the best Christmas ever’ after suffering a death in the family.

“I love Christmas – it’s a time to come together with your family to give thanks for all the things we’ve had for the year,” he said.

“I love Christmas and like giving and receiving presents. But you can all have my Brussels sprouts as they make you blow off.

“I just love children’s stories in general, and I love football. I support Arsenal and you can boo if you like but they’re my local team.

“I love Christmas, football and theatre and this is why I wrote the ‘Boy Who Slept Through Christmas’.”

Matt Lucas takes to the stage at Oswestry School. (Image: Newsquest)

Matt added that the book is about losing someone and finding ways to be happy.

“It’s still funny, it’s still silly,” he added.

Lucas called in at the school as he embarks on his debut book tour around the UK, aims to speak to thousands of children about his first novel, “The Boy Who Slept Through Christmas”.

The heart-warming and imaginative musical tale, with more than 20 songs written and performed by Lucas himself.

An Oswestry School spokesman added: “The school and Booka Bookshop have worked together to host a number of fantastic events with numerous authors over the last few years.

“All of the children seemed to have a wonderful time, some clutching copies of their books ready to be signed.

“The event was great fun with Matt inviting some pupils up onto the stage and also roaming around the audience for a truly interactive experience with interview questions and even singing.

“Matt thanked Booka for all of their hard work in putting this event together and Oswestry School for the fantastic venue.”