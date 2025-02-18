Skip next section US, Russia agree to start push towards peace in Ukraine — US State Department

02/18/2025February 18, 2025

We are starting to get reactions now from the US State Department after a meeting between top US and Russian officials over the war in Ukraine.

The United States and Russia agreed on Tuesday to address issues affecting their relationship and to start finding ways to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The State Department said that this effort is still in the early stages.

“One phone call followed by one meeting is not sufficient to establish enduring peace,” department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said after meetings in Saudi Arabia.