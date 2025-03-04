Skip next section What are the risks of a US aid freeze for Ukraine?

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said a US military aid pause was visible at the country’s logistics hub, which transfers weapons and humanitarian aid to neighboring Ukraine.

However, military experts say it could take time for the impact of missing US aid to be felt on the battlefield.

When US aid was held up for several months last year by Republicans in Congress, the most notable initial impact was a lack of air defenses to shoot down incoming Russian missiles and drones.

Speaking at the press conference in Kyiv, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted the importance of US-made Patriot air defense systems.

Shmyhal said there were risks over repairs, maintenance and ammunition supplies for the Patriots, which are the only system capable of repelling Russian ballistic missile attacks.

An aide to Zelenskyy, Mykhailo Podolyak, said that Ukraine has already experienced prolonged suspensions of US military aid programs and has learned to adapt to such situations.

“Some solutions can be found on commercial markets. We are discussing options with our European partners. And, of course, we are not overlooking the possibility of negotiations with our American counterparts,” he wrote on X.