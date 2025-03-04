Skip next section JD Vance clarifies ‘random country’ peacekeeping remark following criticism

03/04/2025March 4, 2025

US Vice President JD Vance has clarified that his comments about a peacekeeping force from a “random country” were not directed toward French or British troops.

“I don’t even mention the UK or France in the clip, both of whom have fought bravely alongside the US over the last 20 years, and beyond,” Vance said.

The US vice president was responding to criticism that followed his interview with Fox News on Monday.

Vance said in the interview that the best security guarantee for the Ukrainians would be to “give Americans economic upside in the future of Ukraine.”

“That is a way better security guarantee than 20,000 troops from some country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years,” he added.

The comment drew immediate outrage since theUK and France have actively sought to bridge the gaps between the US and Ukraine amid their deepening rift.

Both British and French soldiers have fought alongside US soldiers in Afghanistan and Iraq, with UK shadow Defense Secretary James Cartlidge saying that, “It’s deeply disrespectful to ignore such service and sacrifice.”

“Obviously — and we appreciate this — the British and the French have offered to step up in a big way, that’s very, very important,” Vance told reporters later when asked about whether European peacekeepers could realistically be a part of a solution in Ukraine.